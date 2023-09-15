A.C. Flora at Camden
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: ACF: 2-1; CHS: 2-2
Series record: CHS leads, 17-11
Last meeting: ACF, 28-19, in 2022
Radio-Internet: Kool 102.7 FM and the kool1027 app beginning with the pregame show at 7 p.m.
The Skinny: The Falcons have won five of the last seven meetings with Camden … Through the season’s four games, the Bulldogs have converted on eight of their 24 third down conversions while opponents are 22 for 42 in that department … Quarterback Grayson White leads the Dogs with 186 yards rushing which is one yard ahead of tailback Averee Hickmon who has 185 … This series dates back to 1960 with A.C. Flora having won six of the first eight games. The Bulldogs had arun for 11 straight wins over Flora spanning from 1988 through 2006.