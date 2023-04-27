Today, we offer a partial review of Kershaw County Council’s meeting Tuesday night, focusing almost exclusively on firefighting-related matters.
Nearly a century ago, on May 17, 1923, a fire broke out at the Cleveland School here in Kershaw County. More than 300 people were gathered in the second floor assembly area for a performance by students of a play called “Topsy Turvy.” At the beginning of the last act, a lamp fell to the floor, spilling its flammable contents. The fire quickly spread onto the stage and the rest of the second floor to engulf the building.
Seventy-seven of those 300 people did not make it out alive. It is still the most deadly fire in South Carolina history, and one of the worst in the nation’s history. Most of the dead could not be identified and are buried in a mass grave at nearby Beulah United Methodist Church.
The lessons learned from that tragic loss -- a loss that rocked a community for generations with entire families wiped out -- led to new fire and building codes not just here in South Carolina, but across the country.
We will have an in-depth story looking back at that day and its impact as we get closer to May 17.
Meanwhile, come forward to the present and imagine being a firefighter today, entering a burning building, searching for survivors, but not being able to communicate with any member of your team, inside or out.
That’s the scenario Lugoff Fire-Rescue Chief Chris Spitzer blisteringly laid out for council members Tuesday night during public comment. First responder radios in Kershaw County are sorely out of date -- and the county has known they were going to be obsolete -- more than three years ago. Luckily, there’s still time to fix the problem, as federal officials have now given first responders across the country until 2027 to upgrade their equipment. Originally, they would have to do it this year.
There was some debate Tuesday night, especially from District 2 Councilman and council finance committee chairman Sammie Tucker Jr., regarding the procedure by which Chairwoman Katie Guinn brought forward the plan to take $3.4 million of $10.2 million in already committed ARPA funds for sewer service improvements.
It appeared Tucker believed the committee had come back within its proscribed 14-day period to say it needed more information about the radio deal, while Guinn decided that since the committee had made an actual recommendation on the matter, she should -- as the rules allow -- go ahead an bring it forward.
While we agree Tucker had a point, we also agree that far too much has time has passed since the county first became aware of the need for new radios. They are only going to get more expensive, and, if other agencies have run into the same problem, the backlog could be lengthy.
Sewer service is important -- that is not in question -- and we’re sure paying for what needs to be done will be figured out.
But making sure our firefighters are able to communicate with each other in the event of anything remotely similar to a Cleveland School-level event could avoid a tragedy we never want to see.