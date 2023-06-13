A teenage boy died early Sunday morning after being pulled from Kendall Lake in Camden by divers on Saturday afternoon. Kershaw County Coroner David West identified the boy as Jaelyn Wells, 13, from the Camden area. West said Jaelyn died around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Members of the Kershaw County Rescue Squad dive team pulled Jaelyn out of the lake around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Camden Police Department (CPD) alerted the public to what was then considered a near-drowning a little after 5 p.m. Saturday. CPD Lt. Penny Lloyd said CPD officers, along with Camden Fire Department personnel and Kershaw County EMS responded to the scene.
“Upon arrival, rescuers learned that a juvenile victim that was swimming in the lake had been submerged for an extended period of time,” Lloyd said. “Rescuers immediately entered the water to search for the victim. The victim was located by a member of the dive rescue team and brought to shore where EMS immediately began to render aid.”
Sunday, West said Jaelyn was at the lake with his brother and some friends when he went under.
He confirmed that the boy was transported to MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center and then airlifted to Prisma Health Richland.
“Jaelyn went to Camden Middle School; he was a football player for them. He was going to be in Camden High School this coming year,” West said.
Lloyd said the CPD continues to offer support and assistance to Jaelyn’s family and friends “as they navigate through this challenging situation.”