CAMDEN — A funeral service for Lamar Edward Frasier, 85, was held Monday at 2 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial following in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The Rev. Mark Hopkins and the Rev. James Kinman officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hermitage Baptist Church, Family Life Center.
Mr. Frasier passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Born in Ruston, La., he was a son of the late James Raymond Frasier and Charlotte Williamson Frasier. Mr. Frasier served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Hermitage Baptist Church and the Median Men’s Sunday School Class. He enjoyed sports.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Ella Perlene Frasier; son, Herbie Frasier (Christie) of Camden; stepson, Olin Thomas Hunter (Kathi) of Camden; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Kimberly Wood; and siblings, Lavada Kinman and James Preston Frasier.
July 25, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.