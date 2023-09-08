There is not a Southern Gothic story, murder, or else, without the Devil in a starring role.

The combination of elements is murky — half-lit nights, characters either eccentric or “tetched in the head,” absurd circumstances, and long drawls that often feature poetic words learned from English poets, Shakespeare, or the King James Bible. The evil, quite frequently, is masked by courteous manners and a deceptive gentleness and likability.

Ronda Rich dabbled in crime reporting in her early days of newspapers. Her new mystery novel is St. Simons Island: A Stella Bankwell Mystery, Mercer Press.