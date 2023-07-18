The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees will consider a resolution during its meeting today that would pay its member with annual salaries for the first time in its history. Currently, according to a S.C. School Boards Association document attached to tonight’s agenda, members are only paid $75 per meeting.
If passed, the resolution would, however, set annual salaries of $10,500 for the chairman, currently James Smith; $9,500 for the vice chair, currently Shirley Halley; and $8,500 for all other trustees — currently Ron Blackmon, Autumn Furniss, Matt Irick, Charles King, Todd McDonald, Donald Reeves, and David Roberts.
The resolution does not state from what funds the salaries would be paid, but would make the salaries effective on Jan. 1, 2025, which would be after the next elections for trustees. No such elections are necessary this year. Smith, Blackmon, Furniss, Irick, and McDonald all have terms ending Dec. 31, 2024, and, therefore, would be up for reelection that year, with new terms staring in January 2025.
Also tonight, there will be a presentation on the Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) next five-year accreditation review, to be conducted by Cognia beginning in February 2024. According to the presentation as attached to today’s agenda, there has been a change since the district previous accreditation during the 2018/2019 school year. During that and previous accreditations, the process was capped by a three- to five-day visit by a multi-member team.
The current format now focuses on the completion of an online “workbook” that will “delve into all facets of our district’s program.” A “reader,” also known as an evaluator, will guide the district through the process, evaluate the documentation and make recommendations, and possibly visit the district for a day.
A District Lead Team is being formed, which includes KCSD Chief Academic Officer Dan Matthews, Director of Communications Becky Bean, Director for Educator Services Dr. Lisa Shannon, Camden Elementary School Principal Matia Goodwin, Director of Teacher Quality & Staff Development Dr. Remona Jenkins, Camden Middle School Principal Casey Faulkenberry, Camden High School Principal Lesley Corner, and Director for Intervention and Enrichment Merriman Nichols.
The accreditation process will focus, primarily, on four “key characteristics: the culture of learning, leadership of learning, engagement of learning, and growth in learning.
In other business:
• KCSD Chief Financial Officer Brad Willard will provide a summary of where the district currently stands with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. The district received nearly $10 million in ESSER funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 31, the district has spent or earmarked more than $9.5 million of that total grant, leaving a little more than $821,000 to use. All funds have been spent for the purchase of educational technology in terms of student devices, addressing learning loss among students, and improving indoor air quality in the district’s schools. The remaining funds would be used to complete work in the coordination of preparedness/response efforts (such as health and safety protocols), the development/improvement of procedures (temperature detection, visitor management), sanitation services and supplies, the provision of mental health services, summer and supplemental after school learning programs, and other activities (including virtual learning, teacher technology, etc.).
• Willard will also present the district’s May financial to the board.
• Trustees will consider its 2024 board meeting schedule.
• Trustees will enter executive session to discuss employment matters.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s offices, 2029 West DeKalb St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be viewed live at www.kcsdschools.net/live.