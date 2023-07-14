After opening the game by scoring two runs in the top of the first, the Kershaw County Post 17 girls’ softball team was held without a run the rest of the way as the hosts Sumter Post 15 Legends scored five times in the home half of the first and added six more runs in the sixth to come away with the 11-0 win in the second round of the 10-team Lower State playoffs.
The loss ended a 16-4 campaign for Taylor Rawl’s charges.
The Lady 17ers got off to a quick start as leadoff batter Haydin Williams sent a single to center field. An Ella Sheorn sacrifice bunt moved Williams to second.
Camryn Jordan followed with an infield single as KC had runners on first and second with one out.
After Williams and Jordan moved into scoring position on a passed ball, they both came home when Madison Stokes belted a two-run single to left for a 2-0 lead.
The advantage was short-lived, however, as the second seeded Legends answered with five runs in their first at-bat before ending the game early with a six-run sixth.
KC was out-hit, 14-4, with three of those singles coming in the first inning. June Heitman rounded out the offense for the visitors with a single in the second.
Lady 17ers win opener: June Heitman worked her way out of a pair of jams and nine Sumter P-15 Lady Patriot hits to throw a complete game shutout as the Kershaw County American Legion softball team opened Lower State play with a 3-0 win on Tuesday in a game played at Shelby S. Miles Memorial Field at Lugoff-Elgin High School.
The second round game was shifted from Marcus Warren Field in Camden due to the facility’s outfield undergoing repair.
Heitman, a Ridge View product, kept a clean slate after the P-15s had runners on second and third with one gone in the second and two outs in both the third and seventh frames.
The Lady 17ers, on the other hand, left runners on second and third in a scoreless bottom of the first.
The hostesses did all their damage with two gone in the fifth. With one out, Haydin Williams sent an opposite field single into left before Ella Sheorn followed suit. With two outs, Madison Stokes’ ground ball to second was misplayed allowing Williams to come in from second with the first and eventual game-winning run. Camryn Jordan followed by giving Heitman a bit more breathing room as she sent a two-run double to the fence in center to make it 3-0.
Heitman sent the distance, scattering nine hits while fanning two batters.
Offensively, KC had eight hits with Sheorn having two singles while Jordan had a two-run double for the winners.