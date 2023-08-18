Liberty Bell

The Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, Pa. is shown. In addition to possibly being rung after the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 — there are differing accounts to whether or not that happened — it was rung to mark the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The Hobkirk Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are sponsoring the local observance of Constitution Week, Sept. 17-24, including a one-minute-long ringing of church bells at 4 p.m. Sept. 17.

 Metro Graphics image

Less than one month from now, American will celebrate the 235th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Constitution Week will be observed the week of Sept. 17-25, starting with a one-minute national ringing of church bells at 4 p.m. Sept. 17.

The local effort is being sponsored by the Hobkirk Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).