Less than one month from now, American will celebrate the 235th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Constitution Week will be observed the week of Sept. 17-25, starting with a one-minute national ringing of church bells at 4 p.m. Sept. 17.
The local effort is being sponsored by the Hobkirk Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
According to the national DAR website, during Colonial and early days of the country, bells — church bells, firehouse bells, town and city hall bells — were used to call people together, to alert them to some important announcement or event.
For example, bells called the people of Philadelphia together to hear the Declaration of Independence read publicly for the first time on July 4, 1776. Then, just a little more than 11 years later, on Sept. 17, bells were used to call people to hear the first public reading of the country’s new Constitution. The most significant statements they heard were in the Preamble to the Constitution, which outlined the organization of our republic and the rule of law that would hold the new country together.
This Sept. 17 marks the 235th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution, which is commemorated annually by the “Ringing of the Bells” across America.
“The DAR encourages all citizens, churches, schools, veterans, veterans’ groups, wherever adults gather, scouts and other youth-focused clubs, city and county employees, and leaders to ring their bells in unison at 4 p.m. eastern time on Sept. 17 for one minute,” the national website encourages. “Please join us in this very significant commemoration of our nation.”
For more information about Constitution Week, the bell ringing observance and the DAR, contact Hobkirk Hill Chapter Constitution Week member Darlene Maxwell at darlenemaxwell52@gmail.com.