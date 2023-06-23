I have been away, but on returning to Camden, I was very pleasantly surprised. It looked cleaner and fresher. Store fronts had been repaired and painted. Fire hydrants had been painted to look like soldiers. The roads and sidewalks were litter free. Later in the week, I actually saw people picking up litter in front of the lawnmowers, instead of the lawnmower just quadrupling the amount of litter as it went over it.
I know a lot of this was done because of the races and the burial ceremony and we were expecting a lot of people to our town. However, it shows we can do it and make our town look so much better. Please, everybody, help to keep it this way.
How you can help?
1) If you own a business, make the outside appearance attractive. Did you know the Kershaw County Clean Commission is always looking for businesses to recognize and to give an award? Do you know someone who is always picking up litter? Let the Clean Community Commission know so that person can be recognized at kccleancommunity@gmail.com.
2) Don’t litter and set an example for your children. Did you know that much of our street litter is from the back of a truck, when it is not covered?
3) Report anyone you see littering to the Litter Busters hotline at (877) 754-8837.
4) Join in with groups to help such as the Clean Community Commission, Operation Assist or Lake Wateree Adopt a Landing.
Let’s keep our county beautiful.
Nichola Garcia, Camden