Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies responded to two separate shootings on Thursday that resulted in two arrests for attempted murder. No injuries were reported in either case.
Deputies responded to Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, and with assistance from an S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) trooper, located Bonnie Jackson Ammons Jr., 36, of Lugoff within minutes and took him into custody. He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on one county each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.
During a telephone interview Friday, Sheriff Lee Boan said Ammons was with a group of people when he allegedly fired shots at a victim sitting in a parked car. Boan also said the SCHP trooper was one of the first, if not the first, people at the scene.
“The troopers monitor our channels so they can respond if they’re needed,” the sheriff said. “They just happened to be in the area and I think they were first to see Ammons.”
According to the KCSO’s report of this case, the male victim advised dispatchers that a man had just shot him and was walking down Lachicotte Road. As the reporting deputy arrived in the area, he found the trooper out with three subjects on Lachicotte near Ward Road, who all had their hands in the air. The deputy got out with the trooper and the three men, one of whom was later identified as Ammons. The deputy spoke with Ammons and one of the other men while the trooper spoke to the third man.
According to the deputy’s account, Ammons initially said he did not see who fired the shot at the victim but believed it had to be one of the other two subjects. However, one of the other subjects advised the trooper that it was Ammons who fired the shot. The trooper transported that subject down the road to see if they could locate of where Ammons had purportedly disposed of what was described as a handgun. They did not locate it.
Meanwhile, while the reporting deputy was speaking with Ammons, two people arrived — including a woman described as the mother of Ammons’ child. She also reportedly told deputies that Ammons had fired at the victim.
At this point, a deputy searched Ammons had found a live 9mm round in his front pocket. After being handcuffed and placed in the back of the deputy’s patrol vehicle, Ammons reportedly advised the deputy that he had done something “stupid,” something he “shouldn’t have done.”
After a KCSO captain arrived on the scene and talked with several people, and statements were collected, the captain advised Ammons he was being taken to jail for attempted murder.
Ammons’ criminal history in Kershaw County includes pleas or convictions for marijuana possession, providing false information to police, and two counts of burning lands belonging to someone else without permission.
The second shooting took place about 30 minutes later, around 10:15 p.m., on Morning View Lane in Cassatt.
This time, deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving a suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Jarvis Jarell Greene, firing multiple shots at a female victim — identified as Greene’s girlfriend in a KCSO report — as she fled the scene after an altercation. When deputies arrived, Greene allegedly presented a firearm as he barricaded himself inside the residence.
The KCSO’s Special Response Team responded to the scene and, after negotiations failed, fired a pepper spray-like canister through a window. Moments later, the subject surrendered to deputies without incident.
Boan said Greene is charged with attempted murder, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a weapon, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
According to his Kershaw County criminal history, Greene has pleaded to or been found guilty of meth or cocaine possession, open container, and various traffic violations.