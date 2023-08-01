Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies responded to two separate shootings on Thursday that resulted in two arrests for attempted murder. No injuries were reported in either case.

Deputies responded to Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, and with assistance from an S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) trooper, located Bonnie Jackson Ammons Jr., 36, of Lugoff within minutes and took him into custody. He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on one county each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.