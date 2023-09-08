A memorial service to celebrate the life of Christy Dawn Boykin-Roberts will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, 1112 Fair St. The Rev. Marvin Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation at www.bafound.org.
Christy, the daughter of Ronnie Elvin Boykin and Lois Arrants Boykin, died on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
In addition to her parents, Christy is survived by her husband, Shawn Michael Roberts; daughters, Hayden Gainey, Olivia Roberts, Ava Boykin Beebe, and bonus daughter, Myla Bordner, all of Camden; sisters, Celeste Sullivan of Bishopville, Crystal Boykin Warlick (Mike) of Irmo, and Challion Boykin of Camden; brothers, Ronnie Boykin, Murray Sullivan (Lesley), and Hamilton Boykin (Kayla), all of Camden; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Christy was predeceased by her grandparents, Milton and Myrtle Sharpe and Murray and Carolyn Arrants.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.