A memorial service to celebrate the life of Christy Dawn Boykin-Roberts will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, 1112 Fair St. The Rev. Marvin Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation at www.bafound.org.

Christy, the daughter of Ronnie Elvin Boykin and Lois Arrants Boykin, died on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.