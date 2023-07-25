Here are the weekly and other scheduled events for August from the Kershaw County Library.
Weekly EventsLocation noted by time slot.
Weekly on Wednesdays, 10:15 to 11 a.m. in Bethune — Coffee and Current Events: Stop by the Bethune branch for free coffee and discussion of local news!
Weekly on Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Camden — Get Set to Read Storytime: Join us for stories, songs and fun. For ages 3-5.
Weekly on Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon in Camden — Baby Storytime: A fun time of stories, songs and movement for the very young. For ages 0-2.
Weekly on Thursdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Elgin — Get Set to Read Storytime: Join us for stories, songs and fun. For ages 3-5.
Weekly on Thursdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon in Elgin — Baby Storytime: A fun time of stories, songs and movement for the very young. For ages 0-2.
Weekly on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bethune — D&D Club: Join us for our weekly Dungeons and Dragons club! Whether this is your first dungeon crawl or you’ve been playing for years, we’d love for you to join! New members welcome at any session! Ages 13 to adult.
Scheduled EventsLocation noted by time slot.
Tuesday, August 1, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Elgin — Duplo Fun Time — Elgin: Little hands can make big fun with our larger Duplo Legos. Let their imaginations loose! For ages 18 mos. to 5 years.
Thursday, August 3, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Camden — Chess Club: Come on in for a chess club for all! All ages and skill levels are welcome to join us for play. We also offer free lessons to beginners for ages 8 to adult.
Friday, August 4, 6 to 10 p.m. in Camden — Open Game Night: KCL invites gamers ages 12-18 to come enjoy tabletop RPG and strategy-based board games at Open Game Night! Teens will have access to our selection of games and also be able to participate in one-shot adventure RPGs, hosted by our gaming coordinator, Mark. Seats are limited so RSVP to save your teen’s spot. To RSVP, email markw@kershawcountylibrary.org.
Monday, August 7, 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Bethune — Children’s Storytime: Kids ages 0-5 can join us at the Bethune branch for fun stories, songs, and more!
Monday, August 7, 4 to 5 p.m. in Bethune — Knit Nuts: If you are nuts about crafting, you’ve found the right place to be every other week in Bethune! Join us for this biweekly crafter’s circle for knitting, crocheting, quilting, and more. All skill levels welcome.
Tuesday, August 8, 2 to 3 p.m. in Camden — Master Gardener: Drought Tolerant Perennials: Jackie Jordan, Master Gardener Coordinator for Fairfield, Kershaw and Richland Cooperative Extension Offices, will be here to share gardening tips and tricks for hot, sunny dry spots. Come grow with us!
Wednesday, August 9, 4 to 5 p.m. in Elgin — Bricks ‘n’ Blocks: Join us in Elgin to build with Legos, K’nex, Lincoln Logs, building blocks, and more! For kids of all ages.
Thursday, August 10, 4 to 5 p.m. in Camden — Lego Club: Come on in and let’s have fun with Legos! All ages are welcome for free play inside.
Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. to noon in Elgin — SaturYAY: Colorful Crayons: Join us for fun crafts using crayons! Designed for ages 4-10, but older kids welcome!
Monday, August 14, 6 to 6:30 p.m. in Bethune — PJ Storytime: Put on your comfiest PJs, grab your best bedtime stuffy, and join us for sweet PJ stories to get ready for bed. For kids of all ages.
Thursday, August 17, 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Camden — Chess Club: Come on in for a chess club for all! All ages and skill levels are welcome to join us for play. We also offer free lessons to beginners for ages 8 to adult.
Monday, August 21, 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Bethune — Children’s Storytime: Kids ages 0-5 can join us at the Bethune branch for fun stories, songs, and more!
Monday, August 21, 4 to 5 p.m. in Bethune — Knit Nuts: If you are nuts about crafting, you’ve found the right place to be every other week in Bethune! Join us for this biweekly crafter’s circle for knitting, crocheting, quilting, and more. All skill levels welcome.
Monday, August 21, 5 to 6 p.m. in Elgin — Law Talk: Wills, Estate, & Probate: Join the KCL and SC Bar for a law talk explaining the basics of wills, estates, and probate. The Law Talk will consist of a 30- to 40-minute lecture presentation, followed by an open question and answer session. Please call to reserve a free spot at the talk by calling (803) 438-7881. Law talks are designed to provide general legal information, not to provide guidance on your specific situation. The free clinics are sponsored by the South Carolina Bar Public Services Division.
Wednesday, August 23, 4 to 5 p.m. in Bethune — Bethune Legomania: Join us at the library to play with Legos and build worlds of imagination! For kids of all ages.
Thursday, August 24, 4 to 5 p.m. in Camden — Lego Club: Come on in and let’s have fun with Legos! All ages are welcome for free play inside.
Thursday, August 24, 6 to 7 p.m. in Camden — Camden Book Club: We will be discussing Counterfeit by Kristin Chen. New members are always welcome. You can pick up a copy of the book at the Camden branch.
Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Elgin — Strategy Saturday: Join us for board games at the Elgin library! We have board games for all ages, classics and indie games alike! From Jenga to Carcassonne, Connect-4 and Sorry, to Ticket to Ride… we’ve got what you’ll love. Play together, in a quiet area, or on our enclosed porch. All ages welcome.
Monday, August 28, 5 to 6 p.m. in Bethune — Bethune Book Club: Join us for our fun book club in Bethune! New members welcome! We’ll be reading Rules for Visiting by Jessica Francis Kane.
Monday, August 28, 5 to 6 p.m. in Elgin — Elgin Book Club: Join us in Elgin for our branch book club! We’ll be reading The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams. Pick up your copy at the Elgin front desk!
Thursday, August 31, 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Camden — Chess Club: Come on in for a chess club for all! All ages and skill levels are welcome to join us for play. We also offer free lessons to beginners for ages 8 to adult.