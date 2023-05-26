Shirley “Missy” Stribling McCutcheon, age 78, died on Friday, May 19, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Shirley Williams Stribling and John Stribling.
Missy was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, where her father was stationed in the Navy. During her childhood her family lived in Annapolis, Md.; Italy; France; Hawaii and eventually landed in Corpus Christi, Texas. She attended Sam Houston State University, and was a member of the ZTA sorority. Missy married and had two children, John and Chris, while living in Houston, Texas. She moved to Camden in the late 1990s, following her passion for horses. Since that time, she has been a fixture at horse shows working as an event and presentation coordinator.
Missy’s infectious smile, wonderful sense of humor, inclusive nature, and big heart will be missed by her friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Keeling McCutcheon of Austin, Texas; son, John Martin McCutcheon (Rachel) of San Francisco, Calif.; grandchildren, Julia and Shelby McCutcheon of San Francisco, Calif.; sister, Susan Seger of Titusville, Fla.; and brother, Robertson Stribling of Titusville, Fla.; niece, Jennifer Perrigo of Camden; and nephew, Jason Seger of Asheville, N.C.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.