The S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will replace one bridge and rehabilitate two other bridges on I-20 over the Wateree River in Kershaw County.
The bridges are approaching the end of their service life and, through a project that will combine bridge rehabilitation and replacement, SCDOT will ensure this stretch of interstate will remain operational and continue serving as an essential connection for commercial traffic and travel.
The project will include replacing one existing bridge, rehabilitating two additional bridges, and improving the roadway approaches on I-20. The project design phase will begin this year and the project is expected to advance to construction in 2024.
SCDOT has been working to rehabilitate and replace hundreds of aging bridges in South Carolina since 2018 as a part of the agency’s strategic plan to improve the state’s transportation infrastructure.
“As many of the bridges across our state reach their end of service life, SCDOT is working to rehabilitate and replace them before it becomes an emergency,” S.C. Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall said. “Ensuring that our bridge network is well prepared to support the increasing motor vehicle traffic and commercial traffic connecting South Carolina to the global economy will continue to be a priority for SCDOT.”