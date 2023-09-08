A win can do wonders. Just ask Matt Campbell and the Lugoff-Elgin football team.

After having opened the season with two double-digit losses, the Demons used a suffocating defense, which forced nine turnovers, in last Friday’s 7-0 win over visiting Darlington. Tonight, L-E will try and extend its win streak to two when Airport comes to the West Wateree for the fourth of five non-region contests.