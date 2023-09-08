A win can do wonders. Just ask Matt Campbell and the Lugoff-Elgin football team.
After having opened the season with two double-digit losses, the Demons used a suffocating defense, which forced nine turnovers, in last Friday’s 7-0 win over visiting Darlington. Tonight, L-E will try and extend its win streak to two when Airport comes to the West Wateree for the fourth of five non-region contests.
The Eagles will face a host team which is flying high after last Friday’s shutout.
“It’s hard to win football games so anytime you can get a win you take it and you try to build off it,” Campbell said. “Our kids were excited. Our defense really stepped up. They played huge (against Darlington.)”
While Bill Bacon’s defense pitched a shutout, the L-E offense had more than its share of hiccups as five turnovers prevented the Demons from scoring more than the one touchdown they had in the third quarter.
“Offensively,” Campbell said in looking back to the victory over the Falcons, “we had opportunities. The second drive, we drove it to their one and fumbled it. A couple plays later, we had a slant pattern where our receiver doesn’t catch it, bats it up and it’s a pick. If he catches it, it’s a touchdown.
“We had other opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on, but a win’s a win. You take it when you can get it and can build off it. The kids came back (on Monday) and worked hard.”
While turning the ball over five times was not what Campbell and the L-E offense wanted to see, most of the miscues were of the effort variety. Campbell said holding onto the football has been worked on since day one of practice and continues to be stressed each time the Demons hit the field.
“Ball security; we work on it every day,” he said. “Whether it’s (carrying the ball) wrist above elbow, point of contact, you just keep harping and harping on it. You watch every rep the player who handles the ball gets and how they protect it.
“One of our interceptions last week was when our quarterback, in the midst of throwing the ball, got bumped. Some of those things you can’t have, but you have to protect the ball. That’s the biggest thing, but when your defense goes out and gets you nine turnovers, that’s pretty good.”
On the subject of quarterbacks, the Demons had their starter return to the fold last week when freshman Aiden Fitzgerald’s knee injury suffered in game two against Camden, which was feared to be much worse, proved to be something he could play through. He was given the green light to return to practice and cleared to play in the game last Wednesday.
With Fitzgerald back behind center, the L-E offensive staff not only breathed a sigh of relief, but they are able to keep the offensive playbook open, as well.
“It helps because with Aiden back, we can almost run our full offensive package with him which helps us in that aspect,” Campbell said. “Again, he’s 14 years old and we just have to make sure that we make smarter decisions. We’re working with him every day and trying to bring him along.”
For the second straight week, the Demons will host a team guided by a first-year head coach. Last week, it was Jamie Johnson at Darlington. Tonight, Airport is led by Shane Fidler, who had previous successful head coaching stints at AAA Waccamaw and, most recently, at 5A Ashley Ridge where he was for the past three falls.
Campbell said he is impressed with Fidler and the job he has done at all three of his coaching stops.
“I’ve know coach Fidler for five or six years now. He’s a great guy who runs a disciplined program and is going to make sure that those kids are accountable for what they do,” said the ninth-year L-E head coach.
Senior quarterback Jesse Hoover (6-1, 170) directs a new-look Eagle offense which is based more on the ground game after having been a pass-first scheme in the recent past. In tailback Avery Jones, AHS has a breakaway threat with both players operating between a large and tested front line. Trying to take the Eagles from their comfort zone will be the task of the L-E defense.
“They’re a little more run-oriented team than they have been in the past,” Campbell said of the Eagle offense. “They have a big quarterback who can run it, but who is also a great distributor of the ball and can throw it.
“They’re going to hammer you. They have a big offensive line so we have to make sure that we are disciplined and that everybody is in their gaps and are where they are supposed to be to stop the run and force them to go to a passing game.”
Defensively, Airport features a large and physical front line with linebackers who are quick and get to the ball in a hurry.
“They’re going to bring pressure every play, whether it’s to the field of the boundary,” Campbell said. “Sometimes, they’ll roll the safety and will blitz him inside.”