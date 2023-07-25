When Paxton Media Group purchased the assets of Camden Media Co., including the Chronicle-Independent and its website, www.chronicle-independent.com, it provided free access to the website’s new content for six months. That six months ends next Monday, and a paywall will go into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Existing print subscribers will need to click the “Sign Up” button at the very top right of the home page. Print subscribers should make sure that, when filling out the form, they use the email associated with their print subscription. The website and the C-I’s circulation system will “talk” to each other, using the email to marry their print subscription to online access.
Those wishing to start new subscriptions can contact Circulation Manager Linda O’Neil at (803) 339-6865, or click the “Subscr” button at the right end of the home page’s menu bar (to the right of “Special Sections”). Scroll down until you find the option for the Chronicle-Independent.
• Day Pass — $1 for 24 hour access
• Full Digital Access (online only, no print) — $22 for 84 days (three months)/$41 for 168 days (six months)/$80 for 365 days (one year)
• Home Delivery with Full Digital Access (In-State) — $22 for 84 days (three months)/$41 for 168 days (six months)/$80 for 365 days (one year)
• Home Delivery with Full Digital Access (Out-of-State) — $24 for 84 days (three months)/$43 for 168 (six months) days/$85 for 365 days (one year)