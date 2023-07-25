C-I Homepage

The Chronicle-Independent website’s homepage is shown. A paywall will go into effect on Aug. 1.

When Paxton Media Group purchased the assets of Camden Media Co., including the Chronicle-Independent and its website, www.chronicle-independent.com, it provided free access to the website’s new content for six months. That six months ends next Monday, and a paywall will go into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Existing print subscribers will need to click the “Sign Up” button at the very top right of the home page. Print subscribers should make sure that, when filling out the form, they use the email associated with their print subscription. The website and the C-I’s circulation system will “talk” to each other, using the email to marry their print subscription to online access.