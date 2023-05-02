Space permitting, Church News runs every Tuesday. Due to new print deadlines, items for Church News must be submitted by email to mcahn@chronicle-independent.com no later than 5 p.m. the previous Thursday. Announcements are NOT accepted via telephone. There is no guarantee of the number of times an event will be published nor the date it will first appear.
National Day of Prayer
The Concerned Clergy of Kershaw County will host a National Day of Prayer event this Thursday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. on the grounds of St. Paul United Methodist Church, 511 Knights Hill Road, Camden. Prayers will be offered by members of the clergy. The community is invited and to bring their lawn chairs. For more information, call (803) 424-3426.
Revival Services
The Rev. Randy Sharp is hosting revival services every Sunday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Camden American Legion Post No. 17, 133 Chestnut Ferry Road Ext. Everyone is welcome.
Beaverdam Baptist
Beaverdam Baptist Church holds a Youth Bible Study every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call or text (803) 420-2114 for more information.
Bethesda Presbyterian
Bethesda Presbyterian Church on DeKalb Street in Camden invites the public to join the congregation for its RISE services each Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Enjoy Christian fellowship, singing with Bethesda’s praise band, and inspirational messages for the coming week. All ages are welcome and a nursery is available.
Blaney Baptist
Blaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road, Elgin, offers services on Sundays with a morning worship service at 10 a.m. and Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.
First Baptist (Camden)
First Baptist Church of Camden, 1201 Broad St., invites the community to join the congregation for worship during regular Sunday morning services that begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary and hear Pastor Rusty’s current sermon series on “I Can.” Further information on this and other upcoming church activities can be found on the church’s website at www.firstbaptistcamden.org under the “What’s New” tab.
St. John’s UMC
St. John’s United Methodist Church, 45 Roseborough Road in Lugoff, has two events for the public to enjoy coming up. First, St. John’s will begin hosting Friday Night Turquoise Table Gatherings beginning May 12 and continuing each Friday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Each Friday, there will be food trucks on the church lawn and guests are invited to get some food and then sit and connected with each other at the Turquoise Table.
St. John’s also invites families to sign up their pre-K through 5th Grade kids for its Vacation Bible School, “Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light,” that will take place June 19 through 22 from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. each day. For more information, call (803) 438-1335.
St. Luke Baptist
St. Luke Baptist Church of Camden, 512 Church St., Camden, holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays and prayer services on the first and third Sundays of each month at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing is being practiced at all times, sterile masks will be issued, and church staff is sanitizing areas throughout the church. The services are also being livestreamed on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/slbcamden. The Rev. Robert Boyd, pastor, and the Rev. Duron Alexander, associate minister, invite the public to attend or “tune in.” Online giving can be given via the Cash App: $stlukecamden. For more information, call (803) 432-0203.
St. Matthew Baptist (Bethune)
St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2885 Stephens Road, Bethune, offers services beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m. COVID precautions are in place. Dr. B.W. Freeman, pastor, invites the public.
St. Matthew Baptist (Lugoff)
St. Matthew Baptist Church of Lugoff, 749 Longtown Road, invites the public to join the congregation as it celebrates its 150 years of ministry with an anniversary banquet this Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center, 19 Ward Road in Lugoff. There will also be an anniversary worship service at the church on Sunday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Charles C. Davis preaching the historic sesquicentennial message. An anniversary dinner will be served immediately afterward in the fellowship hall.
Second Calvary
Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 6676 Flat Rock Road, in the Heath Springs area, offers services in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are required.
Wateree Baptist
Wateree Baptist Church’s exercise group, Silver Sneakers, meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., in the church gym, 2024 Haile St., in Camden. The groups focus on cardio health, and anyone is welcome to come and exercise.