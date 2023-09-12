[Editor’s note: Sept. 15, 1999, was a Wednesday.]
State braces for Floyd’s arrival — Hurricane Floyd is charging toward the Southeast coast like a raging bull, and the people of Kershaw County are doing all they can to prepare for him.
Local agencies, businesses and people still branded by Hurricane Hugo’s wrath 10 years ago, began bracing themselves earlier this week for Floyd, which began seriously threatening the entire state of South Carolina on Tuesday with its 700-mile diameter.
According to meteorologists’ projections made Tuesday afternoon, Floyd, a Category 4 shopper with sustained winds of 140 miles per hour, is expected to carve up Florida and make landfall on the South Carolina coast around midnight tonight or in the early morning hours Thursday.
Predictions are that the Midlands area, including Kershaw County and Columbia, could see sustained winds of between 75 and 100 mph and possibly 3 to 5 inches of rain....
And Hurricane Gert follows right behind him, packing winds of 104 mph.
“People really need to think about going further north if they can,” Kershaw County Emergency Preparedness Director Gary Elliott said Tuesday morning. “This has my attention a lot more than Hugo did. A storm that’s 700 miles wide is scary. If I could leave, I would.”
Elliott and other county officials met in morning and afternoon sessions Tuesday to begin forming a game plan should Floyd make its anticipated turn and barrel into the South Carolina coast before shooting straight up through the middle of the state....
Elliott met with officials from various states and local agencies Tuesday afternoon to assess the situation. The groups discussed each of their individual roles and let each other know their emergency procedures are in place, Elliott said....
“As of right now, we’re just watching and waiting.”
‘If you didn’t have TV... you’d never know it was coming’ — On Debordieu Island, just north of Georgetown, Beverly Baldwin looked out of an upstairs window. The waves, she said, were normal, small, fairly calm, and the sky, while overcast, certainly didn’t indicate other than another late summer/early autumn day at a quiet resort beach.
“If you didn’t have TV and didn’t have a phone, you’d never know something like that was coming,” said Baldwin, a friend of C-I staff writer Jim Tatum. [Editor’s note: Tatum wrote this story.]
That “something” is Hurricane Floyd, one of the largest and most powerful storms to ever threaten the continental United States. A behemoth of some 700 miles in diameter with an eye at least 30 miles wide, Floyd was packing winds of 155 miles per hour, 1 mph below a Category 5 storm, which is the most powerful designation for a hurricane. Worse, the storm will undoubtedly gain strength.
It hasn’t been that long since Hugo, a Category 4 storm, thrashed South Carolina. Memories of those days are still fresh. No one who lived through Hugo is taking Floyd lightly. Up and down the South Carolina coast, residents are securing their homes, buying essential staples such as flashlights and batteries, fresh water and non-perishable food items, and then leaving for higher ground.
“We’re trying to get everything stowed and get out of here so that we can beat the traffic,” said John Tatum, who lives in the coastal town of Beaufort and is Jim Tatum’s brother.
He said that businesses were closed and boarded and people were already leaving the area in droves.
“It was interesting — the banks all look like it’s the day before the great stock market crash of 1920,” said Tatum. “People are lined up around the block trying to get money out.
“Someone told that Fripp (Island) looks like a ghost town.”
A little further up the coast, the activity is much the same. Allison Riddick Foster, daughter of C-I Localife Editor Sheila Riddick, lives in Meggett, a tiny coastal community approximately 20 miles north of Edistor Island. Foster, who stayed in downtown Charleston the night Hugo made landfall on the Isle of Palms 10 years ago, was preparing to leave the area Tuesday morning, in anticipation of Floyd’s track.
[Editor’s note: Hurricane Floyd, luckily, barely affected Kershaw County. Two Red Cross shelters served approximately 260 people, and there were a few power outages. The storm, meanwhile, drenched part of the Myrtle Beach area before making landfall in North Carolina, well away from the Midlands.]
A little too close for comfort — Sitting in her grandmother’s Camden home with her wrapped ankle elevated on the couch, Taylor Warnock says she’s never getting in the ocean again.
The 10-year-old Isle of Palms girl had the cast put on her ankle after a shark bit her leg and foot Friday afternoon.
The youngster went to the beach with a friend, friend’s mother, and her two younger sisters. When her friend’s mother told the girls it was time to get out of the water, Taylor lagged behind.
She said she heard a noise and when she turned around, she felt the shark biting her leg.
“It hurt,” she said. “I thought I was going to die.”
But as soon as Taylor started screaming, the adult who was chaperoning the group ran into the water to pick her up and wrapped her bleeding foot with a shirt.
Taylor, who is a daughter of Mark Warnock and Kim Warnock, lives just off the beach. She asked for her mother, a nurse, after the attach before going to the hospital.
by the time they got there, the hospital was prepared for her. Taylor said they gave her an IV and a tetanus shot and cleaned the wounds. It was the first time she could remembering being in a hospital.
Taylor’s grandmother, Claudia McManus, said the short pulled back the top layer of skin on [Taylor’s] foot and ankle. Her injuries required 30 stitches and a cast on her ankle, which already is starting to accumulate signatures.
Taylor said she briefly saw the 4- to 6-foot-long shark. She saw its gray fin sticking out of the water, and “it had big teeth,” she added.
Taylor had been in the water with her twin sisters, McKenzie and Madison.
“It was freaky,” McKenzie said of the shark bite; she said she spent the night with a friend and thought about her sister all night.