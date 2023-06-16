S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested Jason Dale Ray, 39, of Cassatt, for allegedly exploiting a resident in an assisted living facility.
Ray is charged with one count each of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, financial identity fraud, forgery (value less than $10,000), obtaining property or signature under false pretenses (value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000), and forgery (no dollar amount). Wilson said Ray was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center (KCDC) on Monday.
KCDC records showed Ray still being detained on Tuesday afternoon awaiting bond.
An SCMFCU investigation revealed that between May and October 2022, Ray unlawfully and without consent accessed the victim’s banking account and converted $6,390 of the victim’s funds to his own use. Specifically, investigators allege that Ray — while disguised in a blond wig, sunglasses, and surgical mask to obscure his face — did knowingly and willfully forge the victim’s signature on multiple withdrawal slips while submitting them at a drive-up teller at a Lugoff bank.
Wilson’s office further alleges that in November 2022, Ray forged power-of-attorney documents on the victim and submitted them to a credit union to further his exploitation scheme. The victim, a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law, resided at an assisted living facility in Camden during the time of the alleged misconduct.
This case was referred to the SCMFCU for investigation by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). The KCSO also assisted in the investigation and with Ray’s. The case will be prosecuted by the Wilson’s office.
Except for the forger (no dollar amount charge, all of the charges against Ray are considered felonies.
Exploitation of a vulnerable adult is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine not exceeding $5,000, or both. Financial identity fraud is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine at the discretion of the court, or both. The court can also order restitution to the victim. Forgery (less than $10,000) is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine at the discretion of the court, or both. Obtaining signature or property under false pretenses (between $2,000 and $10,000) is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine at the discretion of the court, or both. Forgery (no dollar amount) is considered a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, has a penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine at the discretion of the court, or both.
Pursuant to federal regulations, the SCMFCU has authority over Medicaid provider fraud; abuse and neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries in any setting; and the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of individuals residing in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.