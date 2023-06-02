The Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce held its 111th Annual Awards Gala on Thursday, May 18 at Rock Bottom Pond. The event recognized local businesses and business leaders for their contributions to the community. In addition, chamber leadership provides a recap of the year and share plans for the future.
The following individuals and businesses were recognized:
• President’s Award — Scott Edwards, owner of Haile Street Grill
• Bobby T. Jones Humanitarian Award — Karen Eckford
• Young Professional of the Year — Charlotte Hodge
• Small Business of the Year (tie) — Legrand Institute of Cosmetology and Veterinary Medicine & Surgery
• William F. Nettles Volunteer of the Year — Yolanda Johnson
“We had a great time surprising and celebrating some of the best businesses and individuals in the county,” Chamber Executive Director Amy Kinards said. “We appreciate all they do to support the success of our community, business environment, and chamber.”
For additional information regarding each award, visit the Chamber’s website at www.kershawcountychamber.org/annual-awards-gala-reception/.