Move over football and basketball. Step aside baseball. There’s a new game in the athletic combine world and it has nothing to do with how fast you can run, how good you can shoot or how hard you can throw a ball.
For years, college coaches and professional scouts have used regional and local combines as a one-stop shopping destination as athletes are put through drills to be evaluated by those seeking to find what suits their school or organization’s needs best.
All-but-neglected in such events have been cheerleaders whose individual talents were not showcased given the team-first aspect of the sport. That is all changing and the Lugoff-Elgin High School cheer program is at the forefront of the fairly recent movement.
On June 9, L-EHS will host the inaugural South Carolina Collegiate Combine with more than 30 college programs prepared to send coaches to the Demons Den to evaluate a gathering of more than 300 — and counting — high school boys and girls who are seeking to ply their trade at the next level. The cost is $155 per student-athlete.
The brainchild of first-year Demon and Lady Demon cheer coach Dr. Linda Branham and her co-head coach and South Carolina assistant cheer coach Zach Metz, the jam-packed one-day session has taken off since first being publicly announced last fall. In actuality, the wheels were put into motion for such an event about a year ago, at the time of Branham’s hiring.
“We wanted to increase our tumbling performance here at Lugoff-Elgin High. In order to do that, we needed a significant amount of training equipment so we had to come up with a really big fundraiser idea,” Branham said with a laugh. “That’s how it started.”
Metz, who was also the cheer coach at Limestone University, came up with idea of bringing a cheer combine to the West Wateree. The pair quickly sent invitations to colleges and recruitable high school athletes who were seeking to acquire college offers.
Thinking, at first, they could get five or so schools to attend, the interest was off the charts to the point in which, earlier this month, more than 30 cheer and acro/tumbling programs had made reservations to be at L-EHS. The list includes programs from the University of South Carolina and Clemson and almost all other Palmetto State colleges to Georgia Tech and Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. As far as the student-athletes, the duo was shooting for 50. That number has swelled to more than six times that figure … and counting.
“It has blown up,” Branham said as to the number of schools and participants.
Come June 9, inside the Demons Den, mats will be set up for the performances. Inside the L-E cafeteria, schools will have booths which will be manned by representatives and coaches for the high schoolers to learn more about the particular college and their cheer programs.
“It’s fairly new,” Branham said when asked the origins of collegiate cheer combines. “There have been a few done before, but not anywhere around here or like this. I will tell you that it has been knocked-off since we started it.”
Like most events of this magnitude, a major sponsor needed to be secured. It did not take Branham and Metz long to find one as Rebel Athletic, a staple in the cheer wear industry, jumped in with both feet. Before long, L-E cheer signed an exclusive partnership agreement with the company for the school’s cheer program as well as the combine. In return, Rebel Athletic will provide the practice wear for the combine with each participant receiving a tank top and shorts.
How will the day work? After checking in and receiving their goody bag with tank top, shorts and other items, the student-athletes will receive a number which will correspond to the number, names and other pertinent information provided to the college coaches who will be able to contact those athletes who catch their eye and are deemed to be a good fit for their program.
The young ladies and men — of which about 10 signed up in the early stages of registration — will have three sections of performances. They will learn a simple cheer and a dance so college coaches may see how easily the student-athletes pick up those skills. The second section is a tumbling segment with the high schoolers being divided into groups to showcase their tumbling skills. The third section will see the field divided into co-ed and all-girls stunting. The colleges are also bringing members of their programs — both male and female — to perform stunts with the registrants.
Spectators will be allowed to take in the events of the day which will be caught on video and still photography by professionals in those fields. Spectators are also encouraged to take photos or videos of their athletes.
While the first edition of the combine at L-EHS is not yet in the books, Branham said plans for the 2024 and second edition of the event are in full swing.
“It’s going to be huge,” Branham said of the future of this event which could be turned into being staged over multiple dates to accommodate the ever-growing number of participants.
“When I first started, I only reached out to about four or five of those colleges to ask them if they would come; the rest reached out to me,” she said of the event’s popularity. “They have found out about it through our social media (resources.)
“I’ll do it as big as the space will allow us to do it. It’s been an adventure though, that’s for sure.”
(For more information on the South Carolina Collegiate Combine, go to SC Collegiate Cheer Combine’s Facebook page or the Lugoff-Elgin High School Cheer Facebook page.)