James Edward Archie Jr., 30, of Sumter is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center after Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies and S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) troopers arrested him following a high speed chase from Kershaw County in Sumter County on July 23.

Archie is being held with bond denied for unlawful carrying of a weapons, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and trafficking cocaine between 10 and 28 grams, with a total bond of nearly $5,000 for charges of open container, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.