James Edward Archie Jr., 30, of Sumter is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center after Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies and S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) troopers arrested him following a high speed chase from Kershaw County in Sumter County on July 23.
Archie is being held with bond denied for unlawful carrying of a weapons, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and trafficking cocaine between 10 and 28 grams, with a total bond of nearly $5,000 for charges of open container, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor
According to a KCSO incident report, deputies responded to a report of a hit and run at an east Camden nightclub involving a white Ford F-150 on U.S. 1. A deputy spotted the truck near Roberts Street inside the city limits and the suspects abruptly turned right on to Fairlawn Drive. After the deputy turned on its blue lights and siren, the suspects fled, turning right off Fairlawn onto Haile Street and took off at about 90 mph. The chase then proceeded onto Lakeshore Drive and U.S. 1, where speeds continued at 90 to 100 mph.
Camden police officers joined the chase as the pursuit continued through downtown to Chestnut Ferry Road Ext. where the suspects headed toward and then onto U.S. 521 South where a deputy had set up spike strips near I-20. The suspect managed to swerve around them, striking something on the right-hand side of the road before continuing past I-20 at a speed of 105 mph.
A SCHP trooper set up another set of spike strips inside Sumter County in the Dalzell area, which successfully punctured the tires on the driver’s side of the truck. It finally came to a stop at U.S. 521 and Nunnery Court where four suspects, including Archie, jumped out and began to run. The reporting deputy managed to apprehend the driver — a 15-year-old boy — at gunpoint just a short distance away. The SCHP trooper caught Archie fairly close by as well.
The report mentioned nothing further about the other two suspects who fled from the vehicle.
Deputies turned the 15-year-old over to his mother and will be filing petitions in family court. A search of the truck turned up a clear plastic bag containing a quantity of marijuana, two other clear plastic bags containing what was believed to be crack cocaine, a half-empty bottle of tequila, a 5.56mm AR pistol, and a 9mm pistol.
Since no one else claimed ownership of any of the items, deputies charged Archie for all of them as well as the delinquency contribution charge due to the age of the driver.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
On July 23, deputies responded to an east Camden residence for a domestic call during which the male suspect allegedly claimed deputies would have to shoot him; dispatchers relayed there were guns in the residence. When deputies arrived, a woman came running toward them yelling that the suspect had grabbed a gun and that he had her kids with him. Deputies approached the front door and the woman was able to get her first child off the porch. They then learned that the other child, an infant, was in a child swing just inside the front doorway. Deputies quickly set up a perimeter while waiting for other units to arrive so they could safely get the infant out of harm’s way since they did not know where the suspect was located. Once other units arrived, some deputies provided cover for one of the others who managed to grab the infant and turn it over to its mother. The perimeter was set up again and another deputy arrived with a ballistic shield. With it in hand, deputies approached the front door, calling out for the suspect. After there was no answer, deputies determined he had most likely fled out the rear of the residence. However, as a precaution, they used the ballistic shield again to enter the home and cleared it room by room. Although they did not find the suspect, they did find a handgun in the living room, a pistol on a dresser in the master bedroom, and an AR-style rifle in a bedroom closet. The woman told deputies that she and the man, with whom she was in a relationship, had been in an argument over a number of issues. When the argument escalated, she called 911, which she said made things worse because he thought she was calling another man. She said he told her he would “put her in her grave for sure this time.” No arrest appears to have been made.
A deputy assisted Camden officers during an incident at a downtown Camden bar on July 28. When the deputy arrived, they found a large crowd out front with an officer, but saw that things had de-escalated there and learned that another officer was in the back of the building with another person involved in whatever the altercation had been. When the deputy got to the back, he found the officer with a man and several people gathered around them yelling loud and profane language, as was the man, who appeared to be intoxicated. As that man began walking away, a second man approached the deputy and officer and said he wanted to press charges. At that point, the man who had walked away became “enraged” causing him to loudly speak profanely at the second man and charged him, trying to provoke a fight, despite other people trying to hold him back. The deputy, at least one colleague, and several Camden officers approached the man, gave him several opportunities to calm down, but did not do so. Deputies and the officers held the man and tried placing handcuffs on him, but he broke free and allegedly struck one of the officers’ forearms. At that point, the officers placed him on the ground, tried to get him under control and handcuffed while some of the other people began grabbing one of the officers in an effort to keep him away from the man being arrested. That led the reporting deputy to place his knee on the man’s forearm to keep it in place so he could be handcuffed and taken to jail by Camden officers.
Deputies charged a 31-year-old county man with third-degree assault and battery and third-degree domestic violence after he allegedly struck his girlfriend in the head several times, causing a visible injury. After being told he was under arrest, the man allegedly refused commands to be taken into custody, leading the reporting deputy to draw his Taser. The deputy managed to get a handcuff on the man’s left wrist while another deputy gained control of the man’s right arm. The man finally stood up, but snatched his left arm again, and he was again ordered to comply with the Taser directed at him. While being escorted to a patrol car, the man allegedly used racial slurs against the deputy and attempted to headbutt the deputy, but missed. These actions apparently led to the assault and battery charge.
On July 24, KCSO narcotics agents arrested three people after effecting a search warrant on a Watts Hill Road, Elgin home, including 36-year-old Joseph “Jody” Donald Vosika. Deputies charged Vosika with trafficking in methamphetamines in an amount between 28 and 100 grams. Deputies identified the two other arrested persons as a 64-year-old man and 71-year-old woman whom they both charged with meth possession. They were later released on $5,000 surety and personal recognizance bonds, respectively. Vosika is currently out of jail on $70,000 bond.
A woman driving on Eubanks Road in the Jefferson area of Kershaw County on July 23 said she was leaving a business when she heard approximately three to four gunshots nearby. She drove by the residence from which she believed they had come from and, when she asked if everything was OK, a male subject pointed a black handgun at her and fired a shot, although she could not say if the shot was actually aimed at her. She said the man then went around the residence and she left to call law enforcement.
A deputy arrested a woman wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on July 26 after the vehicle she was driving alerted on the county’s Flock system for the driver having active warrants against her. The deputy found the woman at the McDonald’s in Lugoff with her 2-year-old daughter. The deputy waited for the child’s grandfather to get the girl before arresting the woman and transporting her to the county line to be turned over to Richland County deputies.
In a separate incident on July 28, Flock alerted a deputy to a silver Ford F-150 on S.C. 34 in Lugoff registered to a man with a grand larceny warrant out of Richland County. The deputy was able to conduct a traffic stop on Baldwin Avenue and took him to the detention center to be picked up later by Richland County deputies.
Someone broke into a home on Jones Road near the town of Kershaw between 10 a.m. July 22 and 4 a.m. July 23. The residents returned to find a strap holding the back door open to the screen porch of the house. Once inside, the children noticed a gaming console was missing along with a blue wireless remote and several games. The family also discovered two pistols — 9mm and .22 caliber — were missing from the home as well.
Someone unlawfully entered a Mt. Zion Road, Cassatt residence on or before July 28 and stole a jug of loose change totaling $100, three rings, and a game console.
Deputies arrested a 53-year-old county woman for third-degree domestic violence after she allegedly slammed a door on her husband’s arm on July 29.
Someone stole a handgun from a Porter Road, Cassatt residence sometime before July 29.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving (alleged) abuse of a vulnerable adult, assault and battery, breach of trust, burglary, catalytic converter removal, civil disturbance/issue, criminal sexual conduct, domestic violence, DUI, emergency protective custody (adult), extortion, financial transaction card fraud, harassment, incorrigible, larceny, malicious injury to property, missing person, no driver’s license, open container, shoplifting, suspicious activity, trespassing, unlawful conduct toward a child, unlawful use of telephone, use of vehicle without permission, and violation of a restraining order.