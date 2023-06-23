Kershaw County American is shown donning their medals and posing with the District 2 Angels X-Play championship trophy which they won in Jefferson. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Addy Haymore, Kaidence Campfield, Easley Williams, Lilah Dabney, Lizzy Shirley, Walker Watkins. The middle row is made up of Emiri Haymore, Lilly Catoe, Molly Hudson, Sadie Brazell, Kinlee Clark, Emerson Johnson. Pictured on the back row are assistant coach Savannah Johnson, head coach Cara Williams and assistant coach Bubba Shirley.