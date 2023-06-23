Angels

Kershaw County American is shown donning their medals and posing with the District 2 Angels X-Play championship trophy which they won in Jefferson. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Addy Haymore, Kaidence Campfield, Easley Williams, Lilah Dabney, Lizzy Shirley, Walker Watkins. The middle row is made up of Emiri Haymore, Lilly Catoe, Molly Hudson, Sadie Brazell, Kinlee Clark, Emerson Johnson. Pictured on the back row are assistant coach Savannah Johnson, head coach Cara Williams and assistant coach Bubba Shirley.

 Photo courtesy of Kimberly Branham

The Kershaw County Angels X-Play (9-10-year-old) all-star girls’ softball team punched their ticket into the South Carolina state championship tournament by sweeping through last week’s District 2 Dixie tourney held in Jefferson.

The local entry opened district play last Thursday win a 15-7 win over Lancaster. On Saturday, they knocked off Chesterfield, 7-1, before returning later that day to upend Lancaster, 15-2.

The KC squad returned to Jefferson on Sunday and earned a spot in the state championship tournament by defeating Chesterfield, 7-3, to complete a 4-0 stay in the event.

Kershaw County American will represent District 2 in the South Carolina Dixie Angels State Tournament in Aynor on July 7-12.