The Kershaw County Angels X-Play (9-10-year-old) all-star girls’ softball team punched their ticket into the South Carolina state championship tournament by sweeping through last week’s District 2 Dixie tourney held in Jefferson.
The local entry opened district play last Thursday win a 15-7 win over Lancaster. On Saturday, they knocked off Chesterfield, 7-1, before returning later that day to upend Lancaster, 15-2.
The KC squad returned to Jefferson on Sunday and earned a spot in the state championship tournament by defeating Chesterfield, 7-3, to complete a 4-0 stay in the event.
Kershaw County American will represent District 2 in the South Carolina Dixie Angels State Tournament in Aynor on July 7-12.