As the West Wateree portion of the county continues to grow, the Kershaw County School District (KCSD) is apparently looking to build another school in that area. KCSD Chief Operating Officer Billy Smith will offer a suggested site during today’s Kershaw County Board of School Trustees meeting.
The item is listed on the agenda simply as “West Wateree Property.”
KCSD Director of Communications Becky Bean said the board has been considering property in the West Wateree area as a possible school site for more than a year.
“It’s in the Elgin area between U.S. 1 and S.C. 12, and will be the location for a future elementary school,” Bean said, who did not relate its exact location.
During the last decade or so, a more than 850-acre tract of land between Green Hill Road and Whiting Way, which hugs I-20, called Coldbranch has been tapped for potential residential development. Although homes have yet to be developed at Coldbranch, it still has the potential to be the largest residential subdivision ever in Kershaw County, on par with the Summit in Richland County.
Whether the land in question is part of or near the Coldbranch property has yet to be seen, and there are other potential sites in the area between U.S. 1 and S.C. 12. The southern edge of Coldbranch is just over I-20 from Doby’s Mill Elementary School on S.C. 12.
In other business during today’s meeting, trustees will:
• consider second reading of board policy updates having to do with a personal finance graduation requirement;
• consider second reading of the district’s proposed FY 2024 budget, as well as a continuing resolution related to the budget that would allow the district to operate using the FY 2023 operating budget if the new budget is not approved by June 30 due to potential hold-ups with the state budget;
• consider an annual resolution concerning the issuance of a $14.5 million bond in connection with an installment purchase plan a previous iteration of the board authorized years ago to fund projects in Phase 1 of what was known as the Facilities Equalization Program that led to the upgrading of existing schools and construction of new schools;
• consider a resolution to authorize a tax anticipation notice in the amount of $5 million — it is considered a proactive measure and a memo from KCSD Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin to trustees indicates the district may not need to issue the bond; and
• enter executive session to discuss employment matters.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s offices, 2029 West DeKalb St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be streamed live by visiting www.kcsdschools.net/live.