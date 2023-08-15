Boland tapped as new CMA headmaster
Eric Boland has been named as Camden Military Academy’s (CMA) new headmaster. He is only the third man to hold the job since the academy opened in 1958.
The CMA Board of Trustees named is former athletic director as headmaster after the resignation of Co. William K. Orris on Aug. 1 to become president of Oak Ridge Military Academy in North Carolina. Orris came to Camden in December 1992 as commandant during the period when the board was seeking a replacement for retiring headmaster Col. Lanning Risher. He served as assistant headmaster for two years and was named headmaster in April 1995 upon Risher retirement after 37 years as the first headmaster of Camden Military Academy.
Boland, who has served as assistant headmaster through the summer, officially assumed his position and new rank of colonel on Aug. 5 when the board approved his appointment as headmaster. Lt. Col. William Rice, a 1989 CMA graduate and cadet corps battalion commander, has been tapped to succeed Boland as athletic director.
Risher, who helped found CMA, praised Boland’s selection.
“I’m very pleased,” Risher said. “Eric has 20 years of experience with us. He was an excellent athletic director, and I think he will be an excellent headmaster. I look for him to be outstanding.
Boland, who holds degrees from the University of South Carolina, joined the Camden staff in 1983 as a teacher. The following year, he was named the school’s athletic director as well. During his 20 years at Camden, CMA teams have won numerous championships and other honors. In addition, the school’s athletic program and facilities have steadily expanded and improved. In addition to teaching, Boland has also served as the coach of the Spartan football, basketball, and baseball teams. He was the campus’ tactical officer, in charge of the barracks.
“Becoming headmaster is quite a different change of hats, but a real nice opportunity,” Boland said. “I love this school. My wife, who’s a teacher at Doby’s Mill, and I got married here, and my son was born here.”
Clariant losing 45 jobs; Cogsdill also cutting six slots
Clariant Corp., is cutting 45 jobs as of today in its Elgin facility — roughly 20% of the plant’s workforce.
The company produces fine chemicals for the agricultural, pharmaceutical, and specialty chemical markets.
The reduction in force comes as a result of stagnant conditions in the world agricultural chemical markets, according to Site Director Jay Shahani.
“The agrochemical market place is turbulent,” Shahani said. “Asian competitors are selling products at prices 30 to 40% lower; agrochemical customers have exceeded capacity, allowing them to outsource less and produce internally; and there are fewer new product launches coming to market....
Another Kershaw County facility, Cogsdill Tools, also experienced a small reduction in force.
“We had six people laid off,” Cogsdill spokesman Fred Ogburn said. “We had to do it for economic reasons — our industry has been hit very hard by the recession, and the nature of the downturn has been more protected than we imagined.
The plant, which employs 158 [people], makes specialty parts for precision tools.
Setback rules draw cheers, disappointment
Partially fulfilling council members’ prophesies that “probably no one will leave here happy tonight,” Kershaw County Council unanimously approved an amendment to a county zoning ordinance that establishes setbacks for hog farms and poultry operations in Kershaw County.
The ordinance calls for the following setbacks for swine:
• A 1-mile distance is required from a church, residence, school, recreational facility, industrial park, or navigable waters.
• Waste lagoons must have a 200-foot vegetative buffer.
The ordinance establishes the following for poultry and other animal operations:
• A setback of 750 feet from a property line.
• A setback of 1,500 feet from a residence.
• A setback of 3,960 feet from a church, school, recreational facility, industrial park, or business.
The ordinance grandfathers all operations existing as of Aug. 12, 2003. For new operations wishing to expand, the ordinance provides for a waiver process.
The decision was received with cheers from a group of property owners who said the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) regulations are not adequate to protect them from encroachment of neighboring animal feeding operations....
But an equal number of poultry farmers left the meeting visibly angry. One farmer, upset with the vote, tossed a copy of DHEC’s regulations governing animal operations toward the council members before walking out of the room.
Councilman Max Ford, who proposed amendments that ultimately became part of the final ordinance, said council had to balance protecting the investments of those involved in a business and addressing the concerns of those who feel threatened by the proximity of said business operations.
Mill Street closed for emergency repairs
Mill Street may reopen today or Saturday if contractors for the city of Camden Department of Public Works complete emergency repairs to a sewer line that collapsed earlier this week.
City Manager Frank Broom told Camden City Council on Tuesday night that a large tree root had blocked a 6-foot section of sewer at the intersection of Mill and Mackey streets. Responding to concerns by Councilman Nick Lampshire regarding traffic flow around Camden Elementary School, Broom explained that Mill Street was not scheduled to be closed at the same time as Lyttleton Street, where water and sewer line improvements are underway.
“This is an emergency situation. The tree root blockage caused the line to collapse and it had to be excavated and removed. It’s a short duration project, but it is 18 feet deep, so it is very difficult. We would have avoided this if we could have,” Broom said....
“We thought we conveyed to the contractor that he would not be committed to construct and complete a moat around Camden,” Broom said. “Apparently, we didn’t make our point clear enough.”