Due to needing teams to shift leagues for geographic reasons, the Kershaw County Post 17 girls’ fastpitch softball team has been shifted to a new Midlands-centric league.
The 17ers’ scheduled season opener with visiting Columbia Post 215 on Tuesday fell victim to that day’s late afternoon storm and has been rescheduled for Monday, June 19. Taylor Rawl’s squad was slated to have traveled to meet Post 215 last night with the home and season opener with Post 125 on tap for Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at Marcus Warren Field in Camden.
Here is the new regular season schedule for Post 17.
(Note: All 5-inning doubleheaders have a 6 p.m. start time.)
June: 12 — Columbia Post 215; 13 — @ Columbia Post 6; 19 — Columbia Post 215; 20 — Mid-Carolina; 22 — @ Mid-Carolina; 27 — @ Columbia Post 6; 29 — Columbia Post 6
July: 6 — Mid-Carolina
Home fields
Columbia Post 215 — Greenview Park (6700 David St., Columbia)
Columbia Post 6 — Blythewood High School (10901 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood)
Mid-Carolina — Mid-Carolina Middle School (6794 U.S. Hwy 76, Prosperity)