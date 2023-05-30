What do you do for an encore after the most successful season in the history of your program?
That will be the task which Kershaw County American Legion baseball coach Stephen Carmon and members of the Post 17 program face as they embark on their 14-game regular season schedule. The opener is set for Wednesday when Richland Post 215 comes to American Legion Park in Camden for the 7 p.m. season and League 3 opener.
The 17ers are coming off a 2022 campaign in which they became the first team from the James Leroy Belk Post 17 to play in the American Legion World Series. They finished fifth in the nation after having captured the Southeast Regional crown by defeating South Carolina state champion Rock Hill in the title contest.
A 1-2 showing at the World Series in Shelby, N.C., capped a 23-7 season for the locals who earned a slot in the Southeast Regional by finishing second to Rock Hill in the South Carolina state championship tourney.
Winning the Asheboro, N.C., event and then scoring a victory in the World Series was even more impressive given the fact that Carmon’s squad was minus three starters for those tourneys.
As for the 2023 KC squad which, at press time on Friday due to the Memorial Day holiday, was still going through tryouts due to the recently completed South Carolina High School League’s state championship tournaments, Carmon said there is no pressure for this group to equal what took place in 2022.
That being said, all players and coaches throughout the country have earning a trip to the American Legion World Series at the top of their wish list.
“I wouldn’t say our goals have been raised. Our goals are always the same,” said Carmon, who played five seasons for the 17ers and is in his seventh season as the team’s head coach. “Our number one goal is to prepare our kids for their career at the next level. We believe that if we do that, we will win a lot of games.
“Our goals is always to get to the state tournament and then, to win the state championship. We’ve never really had that goal of going to the World Series because we had never been there before last season. Since experiencing it last year, we want to go back. It was such a great experience for us. It’s something that we’re always going to try and get back to, now.”
While the final roster cuts had yet to be made, returning to the fold from last year’s World Series entry are Davis Beckley and Patrick Daniels (Camden), Cobe Evans, Riley Ward and Mason Williams (Lugoff-Elgin), Wynn Ravan and Brent Gibbs (Spring Valley) and Blythewood graduate Alex Simmons.
If the P-17 staff gets all the players coming out for the squad who said they would play this year, there is a strong possibility that this unit could be every bit as good as the ’22 team, if not better.
“It’s hard to tell. There are a lot of factors that go into that,” Carmon said of comparisons between the two teams.
“On paper, we will have a very talented team. Will they mesh well together and will they step up when we need them to? That’s to be determined.”
While not giving any names as to which player would be playing where in the field, Carmon did say the 17ers should be deep in the pitching department. Having L-E lefties Jake Morris and Williams out for the team along with a bevy of other arms, including those from Blythewood, should have the locals being well stocked in the arms department.
“So far, through tryouts,” said Carmon, a former shortstop in the Dan Diego Padres’ organization, “we’ve thrown bullpens and stuff like that. Our pitching coach, Justin Dorton, has been down there with them. He’s told me that our bullpens have looked great.
“That’s one thing that we’re looking forward to is having a lot of depth at pitching. Hopefully, that turns out to be the same thing in our games.
Carmon said that he and his coaching staff, which includes Grady White and Randall Vickroy in addition to Dorton, are not putting any pressure on this team to match what took place in the summer of ’22.
“It’s a brand new team,” Carmon said. “You’re talking about, in a month, putting a team together and getting them to mesh well together and be playing their best baseball … that’s hard to do sometimes.
“I don’t think there will be any pressure, especially on the new guys. We’ll keep it light, do what we did last year and let them play.”
A whole new ballgame: The scary part entering this season, is that this year’s edition of P-17ers could be more talented than their immediate predecessors. That fact is tempered by the reality that League 3 is shaping up to be the American League East of American Legion baseball in the Palmetto State.
In addition to KC, whose roster includes players from Camden, Lugoff-Elgin, Spring Valley and 5A state runner-up Blythewood high schools, you have a West Columbia Post 79 squad which draws heavily from AAA power Brookland-Cayce and its two Clemson-bound players, along with Airport and White Knoll. Then, you have a Richland Post 215 team whose roster is expected to be dotted with players from A.C. Flora, Dreher, Richland Northeast and other Columbia-area teams which are coming off banner high school seasons. Traditional state power Chapin Newberry Post 193/24 draws players from Chapin and Newberry high schools along with AAA state champion Clinton, AA Upper State finalist Mid-Carolina as well as 5A power Dutch Fork. And all Lexington Post 7 has in its allowed boundaries are players from 5A state champion River Bluff, AA Upper State champion Gray Collegiate and 5A district champion Lexington, Gilbert and Irmo among others.
Carmon said, League 3-wise, it will be a whole new ballgame this time around.
“Hands down,” he said, “it will be the best league in the state in Legion baseball. It may be the best league that I’ve ever been a part of, just by looking at the rosters.”
The 12-game league slate is a far cry from last year’s League 3 alignment which included Chesterfield, Dalzell, Manning-Santee and a young Pee Dee squad. Those games made for many quick nights with KC closing out most of its opponents early via the 10-run mercy rule.
“I’m all for playing in a league like this. I think that’s what the kids need; playing against good competition all the time because that’s what you are going to see in college ball,” Carmon said of the five-team circuit. “We’re looking forward to it. We’re going to have to be ‘on’ every night which is going to be taxing on the players, but it will help prepare them for what the playoffs and the tournament will be like.”