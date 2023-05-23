(The following is an edited version of minutes provided to the Chronicle-Independent from Elgin Town Council’s May 2 meeting.)
After receiving an update on Kershaw County Council matters from District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake, Elgin Town Council unanimously approved new April business licenses from D&Js Skeeter Treater d/b/a Mosquito Mary’s, Jean’s Hair Place (with a new owner and tax ID number), and Lightspeed Construction Group, which installs fiber optic cables.
There were no April charity permit requests to consider.
Under old business, Councilman Brad Hanley provided an update on the Elgin Community Center project. Mayor Melissa Emmons asked architect Jeff Lewis to change the outside bathroom doors to swing inward instead of outward, as recommended by Zoning Administrator Steve Huntley. Council then unanimously approved the project’s initial plans and elevations.
Council passed first reading, 4-1, of an ordinance concerning LawTrak reports … LawTrak monthly outstanding reports are to be provided to council by the town’s clerk of court.
At the request of Town Attorney John Wells, second reading of an ordinance moving the town’s election date to November was postponed so that it can be revised to include early voting information.
Council unanimously passed second/final readings of three ordinances authorizing local revenue service agreements with the Municipal Association of South Carolina.
Council voted unanimously to approve first reading of the town’s new food truck/vendor ordinance in title only.
Council also voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance amending council’s rules, procedures and meetings.
In new business, Elgin Police Chief Alan Anders praised Sgt. Michelle Sinclair for reaching out to the Woodmen of the World for three new automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Anders also praised Town Clerk Becky Sumney and Cpl. Chris Delong for assisting during a health crisis on Bowen Road even though it was at a location outside the city limits and after hours.
Also under new business, council unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance to approve first reading of the town’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget. A budget workshop took place May 16.
During council briefings, Councilwoman Cristy Bradley thanked everyone for being helpful in getting her sworn in to office and up to speed, and said she is working to get the S.C. Department of Transportation to fix potholes on Nature Way.