The West Wateree-Lugoff Rotary Club awarded $3,000 in scholarships to 12 graduating Lugoff-Elgin High School (L-EHS) seniors at its awards ceremony on May 11.
The 2023 scholarships were made possible by proceeds from the annual Wild Game Dinner which is held in March in conjunction with the Camden Rotary Club.
Receiving scholarships this year and their post-secondary plans are Xavier Wyckoff (University of South Carolina), Allison Elvir (University of South Carolina), Roan Ferris (Clemson), Elijah Pogue (Clemson), Griffin Keefe (College of Charleston), Donald Bailey Jr. (Presbyterian College), Max Letchworth (Westminster College), Carmen Howard (Charleston Southern), Taylor Church (USC-Sumter), Riley Ward (USC-Sumter), Mohammed Ataalla (Clemson) and Krista Harris (Winthrop).
“We had a lot of excellent applicants for this year’s scholarships,” West Wateree-Lugoff Rotary Club President Tana Marshall said. “Our scholarship selection committee, chaired by Gary Patterson, had a tough time reaching a decision. We congratulate each student and their parents. The awards are well-deserved.”
Among the criteria used by the committee to make its selection were academics, extra curricula activities and the ability of the student to express their desire and need for the scholarship based on their post-secondary plans and other factors.
Since 1990, the West Wateree-Lugoff Rotary Club has awarded $173,100 in scholarships to 161 L-EHS students. The Wild Game Dinner began in 2012.
With its overwhelming support by the community, the club has been able to increase both the scholarship amount and the number of scholarships to students.