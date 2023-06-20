The Abundant Life Fellowship Chorale will celebrate 25 years of ministry with a reunion choir concert this Saturday, June 24, at 6 p.m. The concert will feature past as well as current members and musicians who are coming back to celebrate what God has done throughout their lives and ministry over the years.
The chorale was a vision of pastor and founder, Bishop Dr. A.D. Givens. In 1994, while in Aiken, Dr. Given’s vision led to a prayer, praise and worship clinic where the three-day event was filled with workshops dealing on prayer, praise and worship and the effect of those areas in church ministry. At the culmination of the clinic, there was a Concert held and the choir was respectfully named the Abundant Life Fellowship Chorale.
In 1997, when Bishop Givens was appointed to the Camden Charge of the United Methodist Church, his vision followed. Thus, Abundant Life Fellowship Church was birthed and the choir remained the Abundant Life Fellowship Chorale.
The Chorale has been under the direction of Elder Samuel Dennis since coming to Camden. The choir invites all to come witness the glory of God and to proclaim “Look Where God has Brought Us.”