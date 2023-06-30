Results-wise, Stephen Carmon did not know what to expect when the Kershaw County American Legion head coach sent Riley Ward to the mound for Tuesday’s pairing with League 3-leading Richland Post 215. Effort-wise, Carmon knew exactly what he and Post 17 would be getting.
In a game in which the top spot in five-team circuit was on the line, Ward came through with a masterful performance, holding the league-leaders to just one hit in four-plus innings of work before handing the baton to John Rollings for what turned out to be a 2-0 KC victory.
The win gave the locals a 6-2 record while Richland dropped to 7-2. The 17ers, however, hold the tie-breaker should the two sides be knotted at the completion of the 12-game campaign in having defeated Post 215 in two of their three meetings.
In blanking Post 215 for the second time this season, it was Ward who delivered the goods. The recent Lugoff-Elgin graduate and USC-Sumter signee found an extra gear on the mound this past spring and it has carried over to this, his second year playing American Legion baseball. On a warm evening at American Legion Park, the right-hander went 4.2 innings, allowing one hit while fanning five before walking the final two batters he faced.
On a night in which the 17ers needed a strong mound effort, Ward came through in a big way.
“Riley is a great competitor. He’s a coach’s son so he understands situations,” Carmon said of Ward whose father Frankie is the head baseball coach at L-E. “We never know what we’re going to get out of Riley other than that he’s going to compete. There are times when he gets a little wild, but he did a great job tonight of getting behind batters and then, coming right back at them.
“When I came out to take him out of the game, I told him that he did a great job of putting us in a spot to win the game. I’m proud of him.”
Ward recorded three of his strikeouts in a top of the first which was followed by a bottom portion of the inning in which the hosts scored the only run they would need against Post 215 starter Austin Laughlin.
Once again, KC manufactured a run as Camden Watts was hit by a one-out Laughlin offering before stealing second. With two gone, Watts broke for third, stole the bag and trotted home when the throw sailed into left field.
Ward, who allowed a meaningless two-out single in the second, was in complete control through four frames as that one-run lead looked even larger as the game clicked along.
“They have some good players; they have some good hitters,” Carmon said of Richland and his feelings of the one-run advantage. “This was the third time we’ve played them and we’ve shut them out twice now and they’ve scored three runs in those games. We knew we could win a low-scoring game against them.”
KC had a golden opportunity to pad its cushion in the second after singles off the bats of Rollings and Carson Weathers opened the inning. With one gone, Skiler Jackson drew a walk to load the bases only for Laughlin to get out of the mess with back-to-back strikeouts.
“Like I told our guys,” Carmon said of the second inning, “we have to be more competitive there. We can’t have strikeout, strikeout with the bases loaded. As a player, you have to dig in, compete and refuse to lose because anything can happen if you put the ball in play. Hopefully, we’ll be better with that going forward.”
The 17ers gave Ward another run to work with in the third inning which opened with Watts sending a leadoff double down the left field line before moving to third on a Jake Morris ground out. Zane Catoe followed and sent the first pitch he saw from Laughlin to deep center for a sacrifice fly, scoring Watts for the 2-0 lead.
Catoe’s role on the team has become more prominent in the absence of starting second baseman and leadoff hitter Brent Gibbs, who is out with a season-ending shoulder injury. All Catoe has done is to move over to second base and be inserted into the clean-up slot in the batting order. He has been flawless in both roles.
“I made a point (Monday) night saying that Zane is a selfless player. He is playing for one thing and that is trying to help his team win the game,” Carmon said of the 2022 L-E grad and second-year P-17er. “(Zane) has stepped in and is playing lights outs. It’s almost as if Brent didn’t leave.”
Carmon said he was impressed with the approach Catoe took at the plate in the fourth to drive Watts home with the important second run.
“Zane hit a sac fly, and from the get-go, he widened his stance and didn’t stride … even before he got two strikes. He did that on his own,” the seventh-year KC boss said. “All he was trying to do was his job. That’s a testament to him. If you can get more guys like that, you’re going to win a lot of games because he’s out there competing.”
The two-run “cushion” looked iffy after Caleb Gibson and Carew Bates worked Ward for two-out walks in the fifth. Carmon then called for Rollings to move from third base to the mound and the sidearm-specialist fanned Evan Smith to close the inning.
Rollings worked around traffic on the base paths in the sixth and seventh, stranding runners on first and second in the sixth before getting a ground ball out to Morris at first base with a runner on first to close the combined two-hitter.
For the 17ers, this was a bit of sweet revenge after Post 215 used two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 3-2 win over KC 11 days prior.
Carmon said bringing Rollings to the mound presented the guests with a different look than Ward, who has a traditional over-the-top delivery.
“His ball moves so much and he can pitch in, especially to righties. That’s a weapon for us,” Carmon said of Rollings. “It’s the same deal as (Ward.) You know what you are going to get out of John. He’s going to get up there compete and go after guys.”
Through eight games, KC pitchers have yet to allow more than four runs in a game and that has only been the case on two occasions. Carmon said Tuesday’s game was a keeper for his squad.
“I told our team that this was probably the best game that we’ve played as far as being competitive and being focused this year,” he said. “It was a 2-0 game, but we played a great game tonight. I’m proud of them.”
Keeping POSTed: With four games left, starting with tonight’s road trip to Chapin-Newberry, should the 17ers win out, they would win the League 3 title and have home field advantage throughout the first round of postseason bracket play. KC has three league games next week with Chapin-Newberry closing the home regular season slate next Wednesday which is followed by away pairings with West Columbia and Lexington next Thursday and Friday … Both KC and Richland Post 215 left Tuesday’s contest having a three-game cushion in the league standings as both West Columbia and Chapin-Newberry have five losses.