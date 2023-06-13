C-I (Camden, S.C.) editor
Former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) chief deputy Jack Rushing will become the Camden Police Department’s (CPD) new permanent police chief this coming Monday, June 19. Rushing served with the KCSO under former sheriff Jim Matthews for two years from 2016 to 2018, initially as an administrative captain and then chief deputy.
Camden City Manager Jon Rorie announced Rushing’s appointment in a statement sent to the Chronicle-Independent on Friday evening.
“A citizens advisory group interviewed six of the top candidates as part of the selection process. Anytime we are selecting a new chief, we need to focus on selecting a leader who can build upon the organizational foundation and lead our organization to the next level of service excellence,” Rorie said.
Rushing takes the chief’s position following long-time chief Joe Floyd’s retirement earlier this year. Darren Norris has been serving in an interim capacity since then.
According to Rorie, Rushing brings more than 26 years of experience in law enforcement to the CPD. After four years serving as the sergeant at arms for the S.C. House of Representatives, he joined the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in 1999.
As a SLED agent, Rushing was responsible for planning and conducting investigations, served as a member of multiple special teams as well as a member of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force. He also worked with the S.C. State Grand Jury.
In 2018, Rushing joined the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office as chief investigator. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina. Rushing also received the Lexington County Sheriff’s award in 2010, and the S.C. State Strom Thurmond Award of Excellence in Law Enforcement in 2014.
“I am so grateful for this opportunity. I am looking forward to working with the great team of officers at the Camden Police Department. Together we will do great things,” Rushing said.
When Matthews announced his plan to retire in 2017, Rushing ran for sheriff as a Republican. Current Sheriff Lee Boan was the top vote-getter in the Republican nomination in June 2018 that included a field of Rushing as well as Donald Branham and Eric Tisdale. However, Boan and Rushing ended up in a runoff as neither man garnered the necessary 50.1% of the vote to be declared the winner. Two weeks later, Boan won the runoff and then defeated Democratic candidate Anthony Bell that November.