The city of Camden, Kershaw County Parks & Recreation, and several community partners will celebrate the second annual Kids to Parks Day in Kershaw County on Saturday, May 20.
Children and youth, along with their families, are encouraged to participate in various activities in parks across Kershaw County. This year, there are seven parks to visit, with activities taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Some activities take place at the same time; preregistration is required for certain activities.
Kids to Parks Day is a national day of outdoor play organized and launched by the National Park Trust for the last twelve years, with events taking place across the country on the third Saturday in May. Kids to Parks Day connects kids and families with their local, state, and national parks and public lands through thousands of park events that promote discovery and exploration in the great outdoors.
The mission of Kids to Parks Day is to foster future outdoor enthusiasts and help with developing the next generation of park stewards by engaging kids in memorable outdoor experiences — because kids need parks and parks need kids!
Here is a list of activities scheduled for Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 20:
- Bike Rodeo at Scott Park, 222 Battleship Road, Camden — KCTrails and Wholespire will host their second annual bike rodeo and trail ride, including a free bike safety check and bicycling safety review at Scott Park. Registrants should arrive at 9 a.m. with their own bike and helmet. Open to children 5 to 12 years old. Limited to 25 participants. Preregistration is required at kidstoparksbikerodeo.eventbrite.com
- .
- Nature Walk at Goodale State Park, 650 State Rd S-28-331, Camden — Join University of SC Sumter Naturalist Austin Jenkins f
- or a quiet, easy walking, 1.7-mile loop. Watch for a variety of wildlife, including wood ducks, blue herons, turtles, snakes, and maybe even an alligator. Open to all ages. No registration required. Nature Walk begins at 9 a.m.
- Basketball Tournament/Police in the Park at Boykin Park, 1615 Campbell Street, Camden — Rack Foundation and Jump Girl will host a basketball tournament, beginning at 9 a.m. Camden Police Department will also be on hand, kicking off their “Police in the Park” season with a bounce house and free hot dogs between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- “Move with the Mayor” at Unity Park, 820 Market Street, Camden - Join in on a fun fitness circuit from 9 to 11 a.m. with Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford, part of her “Move with the Mayor” campaign to foster community and improve the health of residents in the city.
- Nature Scavenger Hunt at Kendall Park, 1500 Park Circle, Camden — Clemson’s Nature as Teacher presents a morning (9 to 11 a.m.) of games and a scavenger hunt for fun things right underneath your feet and all around you.
- KCL Bookmobile & Games at Bethune Memorial Park, 109 College Street, Bethune — The Kershaw County Library Bookmobile, along with Mayor Susan Holley, will have a collection of games to play on-site, a giant chessboard, and books to check out. There will also be a limited supply of giveaway books for children and young adults. Open to all ages. No registration required.
- Fishing at Wateree River Veterans Park, 550 US-1, Lugoff — Beginning at 11 a.m., Kershaw County Parks & Recreation staff will teach basics of freshwater fishing, safety & etiquette. Bring your own rod & reel. A limited supply of gear will be available. Open to children 5 to 12 years old. Limited to 30 participants. Preregister by calling the Parks & Recreation office at (803) 425-6009.
Special thanks to community partners LiveWell Kershaw, Kershaw County Parks & Recreation Dept., KC Trails, Wholespire, Nature As Teacher, Kershaw County Library, Rack Foundation, Jump Girl, University of SC Sumter, and SC State Parks.
Learn more and find contact information for each activity at www.cityofcamden.org/kidstoparks.