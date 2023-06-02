While working on the Cleveland School fire stories, I heard someone mention something about a song that had been written about the fire. I didn’t pursue it at the time because I was focusing more on getting the facts about the fire as straight as possible.
Thankfully — and completely out of the blue — Sherri Hall had my back.
She called me on Wednesday and said she had something to show me, so we arranged for her come by the office.
She had two pieces of paper containing the lyrics to a song called “The Cleveland School Fire,” wirtten by Dorsey Dixon in 1929, in Rockingham, N.C.
As you read the lyrics, you should know that there is a notation at the end referencing the fact that there are two choruses. The first is only sung once while the second one is repeated after each verse thereafter. The lyrics, as Sherri brought them to you, were typed out as follows, although I’ve simply put “Repeat Second Chorus” instead of typing it out again:
First Verse
Twas on an afternoon in Springtime
Folks were jolly everwhere
Preparing for an entertainment
Never dreaming death was near
To a little country school house
Neighbors thinking they would go
And would a jolly evening
At the children’s little show.
First Chorus
You could hear the children singing
Their voices ringing clear and sweet
Never dreamed in all their joys
Of the fate they were to meet.
Second Verse
But their joys all were blotted
They began to scream and rage
For a lamp exploded that evening
Stringing fire upon the stage
It was terrible on that evening
They could not control the fire
They made a dash for freedom
But they perished in the fire.
2nd Chorus
You could hear the children screaming
While the flames were rolling high
Daddy, come and get your baby
Will you stand and let it die?
3rd Verse
Their brave daddies, they were trying
To their little one to go
But the brave old fellows perished
With their babes within the show
Little children, they were trampled
In that mighty rolling flame
Others on that night were screaming
Death was dealing just the same.
Repeat Second Chorus
4th Verse
Some one jumped into an auto
Opened out the throttle wide
And they dashed out from the building
On a while and reckless ride
News that fairly shook the town
Cleveland School was burning down.
Repeat Second Chorus
5th Verse
Automobiles and mules and buggies
Waited till the rising sun
They were standing there awaiting
For the ones that never come
There’s a lonely spot at Cleveland
Nicely fenced around with wire
There’s a monument erected
Tells the story of the fire.
Repeat Second Chorus
Working through his life in the 1930s, Dixon wrote a number of songs and produced others, most having to do with the mill working life, of which he had been a part from age 12. As he wrote and produced, he and his brother, Howard teamed up and recorded as The Dixon Brothers on the RCA Victor label.
One of Dixon’s many songs, and recorded with his wife, Beatrice, and later with his brother, was “I Didn’t Hear Anybody Pray.”
Roy Acuff re-recorded it as “Wreck on the Highway,” and claimed it as his own, leading to a lawsuit, from which Dixon won a piece of existing and future royalties.
Dixon, who was born in Darlington, continued recording until 1964. He died three years later at the age of 70 in Plant City, Fla.
Sherri said she found the lyrics among her grandmother’s things, and that her family had lived on the “Mill Hill” in Camden. She’s not sure how her grandmother came to having a copy, but I’m glad she did. It’s a fascinating piece of the Cleveland School fire’s impact.