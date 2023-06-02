While working on the Cleveland School fire stories, I heard someone mention something about a song that had been written about the fire. I didn’t pursue it at the time because I was focusing more on getting the facts about the fire as straight as possible.

Thankfully — and completely out of the blue — Sherri Hall had my back.

She called me on Wednesday and said she had something to show me, so we arranged for her come by the office.

She had two pieces of paper containing the lyrics to a song called “The Cleveland School Fire,” wirtten by Dorsey Dixon in 1929, in Rockingham, N.C.

As you read the lyrics, you should know that there is a notation at the end referencing the fact that there are two choruses. The first is only sung once while the second one is repeated after each verse thereafter. The lyrics, as Sherri brought them to you, were typed out as follows, although I’ve simply put “Repeat Second Chorus” instead of typing it out again:

First Verse

Twas on an afternoon in Springtime

Folks were jolly everwhere

Preparing for an entertainment

Never dreaming death was near

To a little country school house

Neighbors thinking they would go

And would a jolly evening

At the children’s little show.

First Chorus

You could hear the children singing

Their voices ringing clear and sweet

Never dreamed in all their joys

Of the fate they were to meet.

Second Verse

But their joys all were blotted

They began to scream and rage

For a lamp exploded that evening

Stringing fire upon the stage

It was terrible on that evening

They could not control the fire

They made a dash for freedom

But they perished in the fire.

2nd Chorus

You could hear the children screaming

While the flames were rolling high

Daddy, come and get your baby

Will you stand and let it die?

3rd Verse

Their brave daddies, they were trying

To their little one to go

But the brave old fellows perished

With their babes within the show

Little children, they were trampled

In that mighty rolling flame

Others on that night were screaming

Death was dealing just the same.

Repeat Second Chorus

4th Verse

Some one jumped into an auto

Opened out the throttle wide

And they dashed out from the building

On a while and reckless ride

News that fairly shook the town

Cleveland School was burning down.

Repeat Second Chorus

5th Verse

Automobiles and mules and buggies

Waited till the rising sun

They were standing there awaiting

For the ones that never come

There’s a lonely spot at Cleveland

Nicely fenced around with wire

There’s a monument erected

Tells the story of the fire.

Repeat Second Chorus

Working through his life in the 1930s, Dixon wrote a number of songs and produced others, most having to do with the mill working life, of which he had been a part from age 12. As he wrote and produced, he and his brother, Howard teamed up and recorded as The Dixon Brothers on the RCA Victor label.

One of Dixon’s many songs, and recorded with his wife, Beatrice, and later with his brother, was “I Didn’t Hear Anybody Pray.”

Roy Acuff re-recorded it as “Wreck on the Highway,” and claimed it as his own, leading to a lawsuit, from which Dixon won a piece of existing and future royalties.

Dixon, who was born in Darlington, continued recording until 1964. He died three years later at the age of 70 in Plant City, Fla.

Sherri said she found the lyrics among her grandmother’s things, and that her family had lived on the “Mill Hill” in Camden. She’s not sure how her grandmother came to having a copy, but I’m glad she did. It’s a fascinating piece of the Cleveland School fire’s impact.

Martin L. Cahn is editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.

Trending Videos