The day has come.
Tomorrow, Saturday, the remains of the Camden 14 — 12 Continental soldiers, one British Loyalist, and one Fraser Highlander — will be transported by horse-drawn caissons in their newly-built coffins to Bethesda Presbyterian Church for a joint Anglican-Presbyterian funeral service.
The caissons will leave once the service begins. After the funeral, the remains will be loaded onto Humvees to meet the caissons at a point on Flat Rock Road just south of the Camden battlefield. The caissons will transport the Camden 14 the final distance to the battlefield. There, they will be honored yet again.
Although they will not be reinterred tomorrow afternoon, plans are to create a new national cemetery at the battlefield where the remains will be reburied at a later date. When that happens, they will be replaced into the ground near where they were exhumed last fall.
This is right. This is honorable.
Short of being laid to rest in their home towns — which would require that they be positively identified — there is no more hallowed ground, in our opinion, in which they should lay.
Furthermore, it follows history as closely as possible. During the era of the Battle of Camden, very few if any sides in battles carried their dead off the field to be buried at home. Often, the winning side was left with the task of burying the dead, often hastily and without much, if any honor.
As we know from our Unearthed History series, such was the case with most of these young soldiers, a number of whom were teenagers. The winning British buried the losing Continentals in shallow graves, just inches deep, and in some cases with multiple bodies. They only gave the Loyalist and Highlander somewhat better respect.
So, what Camden, South Carolina, the U.S., United Kingdom, Germany and France are doing is more honor than was given to, certainly, the Continentals, and perhaps more than to the Loyalist and Highlander. And while they will be re-laid to rest near the points on the battlefield from which they were exhumed, the Camden 14’s graves will ultimately be more deeply-placed cement vaults, thus protecting them from scavengers of both the four- and two-footed variety.
This is right. This is honorable.
Today, as we await these somber ceremonies, there are other ways by which we can remember their sacrifice. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site, reenactors will portray characters in honor of the Camden 14. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the neighboring Revolutionary War Visitor Center, there is a chance to meet artist Dale Watson of Charleston who is well known for his representations of American Revolutionary scenes. At 6 p.m., back at Historic Camden, there will be a concert by the Fort Jackson U.S. Army Band with narrated demonstration by the U.S. Army Old Guard.
Visitors to the Kershaw-Cornwallis House can view the caskets containing the remains as they lie in repose until midnight.
Then, tomorrow morning, the coffins will be loaded on to the caissons, exit Historic Camden and up Broad Street to DeKalb Street, turn right and make their way to Bethesda Presbyterian.
Tomorrow morning, it will not matter if they were Patriots or Loyalists.
It will only matter that they made the ultimate sacrifice more than 242 years ago, and that they will, finally, be so remembered.
This is right. This is honorable.