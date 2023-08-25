KCSO Logo

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported the following recent incidents:

Deputies arrested a 24-year-old woman and 34-year-old boyfriend, both from Cassatt, on multiple charges connected to two burglaries near their home on U.S. 1 North that took place on Aug. 2 and Aug. 18. Deputies responded to the second burglary and spoke to a family member of the victim. They said their niece had reached out to them that morning saying that a trail camera had picked up two individuals — later identified as the suspects — at the back door that morning. After deputies arrived, they could see where a back door had been tampered with, and the trail camera itself was missing from where it had been placed. One of the deputies realized that the suspects appeared to be very familiar to them due to past run-ins, even despite the fact that the female was wearing a mask. They went to the suspects’ home and knocked for about three minutes before the woman opened the door. She claimed she had just woken up and did not know where her boyfriend was; she also denied consent to search the home. While waiting for a search warrant, the reporting deputy went back through case files and determined that a pressure washer lying in the back seat of a vehicle on the property looked “very similar” to one that had been stolen during the Aug. 2 burglary. They showed a picture of it to the victim and they confirmed it was theirs. Investigators were then called to the scene and the search warrant obtained. During the search, deputies arrested the woman. They also found the man inside the home and arrested him as well.

KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.