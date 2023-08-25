The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported the following recent incidents:
Deputies arrested a 24-year-old woman and 34-year-old boyfriend, both from Cassatt, on multiple charges connected to two burglaries near their home on U.S. 1 North that took place on Aug. 2 and Aug. 18. Deputies responded to the second burglary and spoke to a family member of the victim. They said their niece had reached out to them that morning saying that a trail camera had picked up two individuals — later identified as the suspects — at the back door that morning. After deputies arrived, they could see where a back door had been tampered with, and the trail camera itself was missing from where it had been placed. One of the deputies realized that the suspects appeared to be very familiar to them due to past run-ins, even despite the fact that the female was wearing a mask. They went to the suspects’ home and knocked for about three minutes before the woman opened the door. She claimed she had just woken up and did not know where her boyfriend was; she also denied consent to search the home. While waiting for a search warrant, the reporting deputy went back through case files and determined that a pressure washer lying in the back seat of a vehicle on the property looked “very similar” to one that had been stolen during the Aug. 2 burglary. They showed a picture of it to the victim and they confirmed it was theirs. Investigators were then called to the scene and the search warrant obtained. During the search, deputies arrested the woman. They also found the man inside the home and arrested him as well.
At the request of a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper, deputies responded to the intersection of St. Paul and Knights Hill roads outside Camden on the morning of Aug. 18 for what had been called in as a hit and run collision. The trooper had determined the hit and run was intentional. The first deputy arriving on the scene reported finding a 2017 Chrysler 300 parked on the side of the road and that the driver’s side had been damaged. The female driver told deputies that the father of her children had arrived at her residence around 8 a.m. knocking on the front door. She said they had recently ended their three-years-long relationship, and that he had moved out the day before. The woman said when she opened the door a little bit, her ex-boyfriend pushed past her, claiming he was getting the rest of his things, and they began to argue. She said the man threatened to damage the victim’s cars, and that she was able to lock him out of the house. The woman told deputies that he then drove off in a dark-colored pickup truck, so she got her 1-year-old child and got in her vehicle and followed him down St. Paul Road. When they got to Knights Hill Road, she said, she turned around and headed back to her residence. That’s when, she said, the man backed into her vehicle, causing the damage before driving away. She then decided to follow him again, into Camden, and lost sight of him on Campbell Street inside the city limits. If arrested, the man could face charges of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful conduct toward a child.
A deputy on patrol on Black River Road in the Camden area on Aug. 13 spotted a red Jeep Cherokee traveling south, crossing multiple lanes of traffic, run off the right shoulder, and then jerkily pull the vehicle back into the lane. By the time the deputy could turn around, they had tried to catch up to the vehicle and — while still accelerating to do so — saw the Jeep, which was now far up ahead of them — make a quick left turn. At first, the deputy thought they had turned into a driveway, but could not find it. They turned around again, went back and found the Jeep about 30 feet off the roadway in the trees. The deputy advised dispatch of the wreck and called for EMS and firefighters to respond. The deputy found the 53-year-old male driver in the front seat, got them out and into their patrol vehicle to wait for a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper. A trooper arrived on the scene and confirmed the deputy’s suspicions that the man was driving under the influence and arrested them.
A deputy arrested and charged a 24-year-old Bethune woman on charges of third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to property on Aug. 13 after she allegedly punched a relative’s boyfriend in the face several times when he tried to intervene in an argument that was becoming physical between the two women. After a second physical altercation between the suspect and the man, she allegedly picked up some rock and busted out windows of the residence and a vehicle. After 911 was called, the man was able to physically restrain the woman on the ground, which is how the deputy arriving on the scene found them when they got there.
Around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 13, security cameras at a Cherokee Boulevard, Elgin-area business recorded who appeared to be a white man back up a dark-colored pickup truck to the front door, get out, hook a chain to the front door, get back in the truck and accelerate, causing the chain to force open the front door. The man was then recorded entering the business, going to the service counter, taking just one item, and then leaving. A manager arrived around 6 a.m. after receiving an alarm call and then called 911. The manager told deputies the item the suspect took was a “swear jar” with between $50 and $70 inside.
A 37-year-old Richland County man ended up being charged with receiving stolen goods after the dark-colored Ford Explorer was spotted by Flock cameras with a stolen tag. What made things worse is that the deputy who pulled the man over in at a Lugoff convenience store caught him in a lie after they overheard him tell another deputy that his “original” tag had been stolen five months earlier and had been to the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles where he received another tag. The deputy knew this was a lie, because he had stopped the same vehicle about a week earlier when the original tag was still affixed to the truck.
Someone managed to enter a storage unit on U.S. 521 South near Camden and stole a 72-inch flat screen TV, washer and dryer set, and a 3-foot-tall, 4-foot long chest between Aug. 5 and Aug. 13. Another victim reported on Aug. 18 that when she arrived to check on their unit, they found a red lock on it, which was different from what had been used before, and that a stove, two mini-fridges, a washer and dryer set, two coffee tables, and a computer were missing.
Deputies arrested a 39-year-old county woman for third-degree domestic violence on Aug. 14 after she allegedly injured her boyfriend, leaving fingernail scratches on his chest. He also reportedly showed cell phone footage showing the woman wielding a knife, but making no move to use it.
Someone busted out the driver’s side window of a white GMC Suburban Sierra parked at a Brake Court, Elgin property while the owner was doing some work there. Once gaining entry to the vehicle, the unknown suspect took several items, including a passport and $1,500 cash.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving burglary, civil disturbance/issue, custodial interference, domestic violence, DUI, driving under suspension, emotionally disturbed person, failure to obey traffic control device (running a red light), financial identity fraud, financial transaction card forgery/fraud, forgery, habitual traffic offender, larceny (including grand larceny of a motor vehicle), malicious injury to property, open container, runaway, shoplifting, speeding, suspicious activity, trespassing, unlawful use of telephone, unlawful transportation of liquors, and vandalism/graffiti.
KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.