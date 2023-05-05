The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and Camden Fire Department (CFD) are investigating what appear to be a string of arson cases that took place during a 10-day span in mid- to late-April.
According to multiple KCSO incident reports, a deputy responded to a structure fire on Denton Street in east Camden on April 24. Camden Fire Chief John Bowers reportedly told the deputy that the structure was abandoned and it was the second fire like that night. The other was reported on Brown Road. Bowers also reportedly said this was the fourth such fire in a 10-day span, but the first with two in one night. He also reportedly told the deputy that the same person called in both incidents that evening.
One of the reports pointed out that all four structures were unoccupied, did not have active power connections and were in relatively close proximity to each other. In the Brown Road incident, firefighters said they arrived to find the home fully engulfed and that there was no evidence left behind after the fire was put out.
Among the fires being investigated is one on April 15 at the Plantation Motel on U.S. 1 North in a building that has no power, water or gas. Another was at a vacant home on U.S. 1 North near McRae Road.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
A business on U.S. 1 South in Lugoff reported an odd series of circumstances that took place on April 27 and 28. Employees said that Walmart delivered some flowers, a birthday cake and some other items on April 27, but the bags had no one’s name on them, just the address. The receptionist accepted the delivery, assuming someone there had ordered the items. A short time later, a DoorDash employee arrived with another delivery, but with no name attached. This time, the delivery was declined. Not long after this, a woman called saying they had something delivered from Walmart but that it was sent to the U.S. 1 business by mistake. The receptionist put the non-perishable items by the front door and the cake in the refrigerator. A short time after this, a woman drove up and started going through the bags by the door. She reportedly dumped the water out of the vase and put the flowers and the rest of the bags in her car and left. The next day, April 28, the business received an email from the woman, claiming they had stolen from her by not giving her all of the delivery. Employees told deputies the woman could have come inside for the birthday cake, but never tried to do so.
Deputies arrested and charged a 43-year-old county man with third-degree criminal domestic violence on April 27 after responding to a U.S. 1 South, Lugoff store — which was after deputies had responded to the suspect and victim’s residence several times earlier that day. At the store, deputies arrived to find the man “showing out” with the victim having shut herself in a bathroom. She told deputies that she and her boyfriend had been arguing over narcotics back at their home and, when she decided to call law enforcement, he allegedly took the phone by kicking her in the chest and shoulder. He also allegedly struck her in the same places with a close fist. She claimed that afterward, she told the man that if he gave her back her phone, she would drive him to a “dope house.” She said they went to the house, but no one was there, so she drove to the store in order to contact law enforcement. While the in their truck, the man allegedly made verbal threats, including to “beat her until her momma would not recognize her.” Deputies reported the man was “clearly intoxicated,” before arresting him and taking him to jail.
Deputies responded to a Jones Road, Kershaw residence on April 25 in response to a call of a man with a gun. A woman at the residence claimed the man came home drunk, they got into a verbal altercation and the man went into a bedroom and grabbed a shotgun. She said she was able to get him to put the shotgun down, but then walked out of the bedroom with a handgun. He also allegedly smashed the woman’s phone so she could not call law enforcement, and the woman told deputies she told her daughter to call 911. The man then allegedly attempted to get into the daughter’s room to take that phone, but was pushed back by the woman. The man then walked out of the house, as did the woman who went to gather some items from her car. After she did so, the man walked to the front of the porch where the victim was standing and allegedly pointed the gun at her and threatened to shoot her. If the man is arrested, he could face charges of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A Whiting Way, Lugoff business called a deputy on May 1 that someone removed two catalytic converters from a 2011 Ford E-250 Econoline cargo van on April 29. Upon arriving at the scene, the deputy found an employee looking over security footage that showed a vehicle stopping on I-20 at 1:08 a.m. on April 29. Two minutes later, a security camera captured a man wearing a hoodie and a backpack climbing the embankment and onto the business property. The man makes his way between several other vehicles and disappears between the cargo van and a white cargo work truck. The man reappears at 1:16 a.m. with the hoodie still on and carrying the backpack, walking back through the other vehicles, down the embankment and to their car on the interstate, which pulled away at 1:22 a.m. The deputy wrote in their report that they believe from the way the cargo van was targeted, the suspect knew not only that it was parked at the business, but that no special equipment would be required to remove the converters and that it sits high off the ground.
On April 27, a deputy responded to a Whiting Way, Lugoff business in reference to an alleged assault that had taken place at another location. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke to a woman who she had been physically assaulted by a man with whom she claimed she was forced to go with after she arrived at a DuPont Boulevard the previous day. She further claimed that the man took her to a local motel where he was staying and was made to stay there all night. On the afternoon the report was taken, she said, she and the suspect were picked up by two women and went to a Rio Lane residence. The woman said she was completely blocked into the middle of the rear seat of the truck and when she tried to lean forward, the suspect reached in and struck her in the face six times with his fist. She also said that, at some point, the man had taken her shoes and identification card, and pulled a wig of her head. She said was able to get out of the truck and run away, making her way to the Whiting Way business. To date, no one appears to have been arrested.
On April 24, the Department of Social Services [DSS] notified the KCSO that a woman who gave birth to a baby girl on Feb. 9 tested positive for meth and amphetamines. According to the report, “She allegedly admitted to using drugs six hours before arriving at the hospital. She also allegedly stated that she drank five to six bottles of alcohol. The [DSS] report stated that the mother was ‘talking out of her head.’ She was saying the baby is an alien and does not know if she has children.” The DSS report also alleged that the woman had no prenatal care.
Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man on April 28 for third-degree assault and battery after he allegedly snatched a phone away from and then pushed a female supervisor at their place of business on Commerce Drive in Lugoff. The man apparently got upset when the supervisor confronted him about standing around, talking, instead of working and advised him to turn in his gear because they no longer needed his services.
Someone damaged several window screen and pried a window open in an effort to gain entry to a Koon Road, Lugoff residence during the early morning hours of April 24. It appeared they did not make entry and were possibly scared off by a security alarm. Deputies found tire tracks belonging to either an ATV or golf cart that may have come from U.S. 601 South.
Someone stole a black, single-axle 6-foot by 10-foot utility trailer with a yellow lift gate assist system from a McBee Highway residence near Jefferson sometime during the overnight hours of April 28 and 29. Someone also stole a blue dirt bike from another McBee Highway residence sometime between April 21 and 27.
A deputy responded to Standard Warehouse Road in Lugoff where someone had found a gun on the side of the road on April 26. The deputy reported it was a silver and black handgun, with a holster a few yards away. Dispatchers ran the gun’s serial number and it came back as stolen out of Richland County.
Someone stole a saw and wench from a shed on a Fort Jackson Road, Lugoff property on April 28. The homeowner said they believe it was a man who was hired to do some repairs to their front porch, seeing as the shed is always locked and he was the only person with access at the time.
On April 27, a woman and her brother reported that they were backing to their truck from the fields at the Larry Doby Complex outside Camden when they spotted a man going through their belongings in the truck. The man fled as they approached, and nothing appeared to be missing.
Someone broke into a shed at a Love Road, Kershaw-area residence and stole a leaf blower, tool boxes, car jacks and other equipment — enough that a neighbor told the owner the shed was now “almost empty” — sometime between the afternoon of April 26 and 3 p.m. April 27.
The KCSO and DSS placed a physically disabled man into emergency protective custody on April 26 after learning that he was living in a home with no electricity nor had access to food or water, and had no family or friends to care for him.
Deputies arrested a 42-year-old Cassatt man on April 24 after he allegedly pushed his mother against a wall and began choking her. Deputies charged the man with third-degree assault and battery.
Deputies charged a 45-year-old Camden-area woman with meth, cocaine, and crack cocaine possession after initially arresting for trespassing at a Warwick Street, Camden-area home on April 27.
A woman recently reported that she learned from her daughter that another girl at the school had taken a partially-naked “selfie” and that it was being passed around at school.
Someone managed to open a bedroom window at a Crestmont Street, Camden-area home and remove some clothing, a jewelry box and purse sometime around April 25.
Someone stole a gun from the center console of a vehicle parked at a Lockhart Road residence near Camden sometime during a two-week period leading up to April 24.
Someone stole a single-axle wood-floored trailer used to deliver empty food grade totes on April 24 or 25. There was a tool box in the trailer containing miscellaneous tools.
Someone stole two bins of clothing and a diabetic machine from a Camden motel room sometime on or before April 27.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of trust, breaking into motor vehicles, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, driving under suspension, financial identity fraud, food stamps fraud, harassment, incorrigible, larceny, malicious injury to property, missing person, motor vehicle theft, open container, overdose, runaway, scam, shoplifting, stalking, suicide attempt/threat, trespassing, unlawful use of telephone, and violation of a court order of protection.
(KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.)