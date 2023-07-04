This week marks the end of the regular season for both the Kershaw County Post 17 baseball and softball teams. The state playoffs are scheduled to begin next Monday.
Here are the postseason scenarios and schedules for each squad:
Post 17 baseball: The 17ers sit atop the League 3 standings heading into a three-game week to complete a 12-game regular season slate. KC carries a 7-2 record to lead Richland Post 215 (8-3). West Columbia Post 79 and Chapin-Newberry Posts 193/24 are tied for third with identical 4-6 records with Lexington Post 7 fifth with a 2-8 record.
In a change from previous years when first and second rounds playoff series were best-of-three affairs, this season, the South Carolina American Legion Baseball Committee has decided to go with a four- or five-team double-elimination bracket with the final six teams entering the state tournament which, this year, will be played at Francis Marion University in Florence.
Bracket play is scheduled to begin Monday, July 10 with pairings based on league records and geography.
KC’s three-game week opens Wednesday with Chapin-Newberry coming to American Legion Park in Camden for a 7 p.m. start. Thursday, the 17ers travel to Brookland-Cayce High School for a 6:30 p.m. game with West Columbia before closing regular season action at Lexington on Friday at 7 p.m.
Lady 17ers’ softball: The KC softball squad will play its final regular season doubleheader on Thursday when Mid-Carolina comes to Marcus Warren Field at American Legion Park for a 6 p.m. twinbill.
Mid-Carolina has handed Taylor Rawl’s squad (13-3) one of their three losses on the season.
KC will play in next week’s 10-team, single elimination Lower State tournament which is slated to begin play Monday, July 10.