After having sewn up third-place in Region 5-4A boys’ soccer — and the first round home match which goes with it — on Monday night, Lugoff-Elgin added a cherry to its regular season sundae by knocking off Irmo, 2-0, on Tuesday to complete its conference campaign with a 6-4 mark.
The win was the 13th overall for first-year Demons’ head coach Bill Bacon’s troops which open 4A Lower State action at home next Monday night against the fourth-place finisher out of Region 7, which appears to be either Bluffton or Lucy Beckham. The winner of the first round pairing advances to next Wednesday’s second round with a trip to meet the Region 6 champion which, as of Thursday, had a tie atop the circuit with both West Florence and Myrtle Beach sporting 9-1 records and having split their two matches against each other.
As for the win at Irmo, after a scoreless first half, the Demons scored the game-winner when Christ Villatoro took a pass from Eldin Sanchez to the left of the Yellow Jacket goalkeeper and sent a hard shot into the upper right hand corner of the net for the night’s first goal.
Minutes later, an Irmo player scored an own goal off an L-E corner kick to make it 2-0.
L-E junior netminder Conor Rapp posted a clean sheet as he came up with six saves as the Demons closed regular season action on a two-match win streak and having won three of their final four contests heading into the postseason.
Demons chop down Westwood: Sanchez scored three goals and assisted on another as the Lugoff-Elgin boys’ soccer team locked up third place in Region 5-4A with a 8-2 road win over Westwood Monday night.
Against the Redhawks, the Demons jumped to a 4-2 halftime lead before doing all the scoring in the second 40 minutes with four goals.
The hat trick gave Sanchez, a junior forward, a team-leading 29 goals while the assist was his fifth to give him 63 points on the season. Junior Aidan King added a pair of goals — his ninth and 10th of the season — in the win while seniors Max Letchworth, Mohamaed Ataalla and junior Gabriel Young each found the back of the WHS net once with Ataalla adding an assist. Also dishing out assists for the winners were juniors Connor Thompson and Villatoro.
Rapp earned the win between the posts as he turned away three Redhawk shots on goal.