Larry Jeffers American Legion Post No. 195, 534 Wildwood Lane in Lugoff, recently announced that it will hold a flag retirement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Flag Day, June 14.
The retirements will be conducted in the manner as established in the Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags outlined in Resolution No. 440, passed by the 19th National Convention of the American Legion in New York, Sept. 20-23, 1937, and the U.S. Flag Code of June 14, 1923, as amended.
The public may drop off faded and damaged U.S. flags of any type and size at Post 195’s red, white and blue drop box in front of the post, or they may bring them the day of ceremony.
Everyone interested is invited to attend.