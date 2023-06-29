Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan responded this afternoon to allegations made in a lawsuit filed by the parents of a 15-year-old boy who died after two boats collided on the Wateree River on May 5.
The boy’s parents, Melissa Branham and Shane Newman, filed the lawsuit on Monday against two named defendants -- Zach Cameron and Trent Mathis, and five “John Doe” entities, all of which are identified as for-profit gas stations and/or convenience stores. Their son is referred to in the lawsuit as “C.N.” Cameron is named as the operator of the boat on which C.N. was riding; Mathis as the operator of the boat which struck Cameron’s, causing C.N.’s death.
The lawsuit’s defendants do not include the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Boan or his deputies. However, the suit alleges certain actions buy and/or connections to not only members of the KCSO, but Kershaw County Coroner David West, as well as members of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which serves as a law enforcement agencies on the state’s waterways. The suit identifies West as Cameron’s grandfather and alleges that his presence at the scene influenced the investigation into the crash, and affected the case in other ways. It also identifies Cameron as the nephew of “elite members” of the sheriff’s office.
The suit alleges that at least some, if not all, of the occupants of at least one of boats were intoxicated thanks to alcohol sold by all five gas stations/convenience store to Cameron, whom the lawsuit alleges was under the age of 21. It further alleges that Cameron was intoxicated and should not have been operating his craft. It also alleges that Mathis “was obligated to use due and reasonable care while operating his watercraft including refraining from running in the middle of the river, or so close to other watercraft, and using due regard for speed and lighting so as to avoid a catastrophic collision.”
As the C-I reported after C.N.’s death, it was around 10 p.m. May 5 with the two boats -- now known to have been operated by Cameron and Mathis -- were traveling in opposite directions in the middle of the Wateree River, both headed toward a blind curve. The suit alleges they were doing so while “running full speed and with light bars, despite knowing that doing so would cause impaired visibility, and that driving in the middle of the channel at high speeds would exponentially increase the risk of an unavoidable collision.”
As the two boats approached each other, Cameron and Mathis each swerved to miss the other, but the front of Mathis’ boat struck the back of Cameron’s boat where C.N. was sitting. Mathis’ boat struck C.N., causing his fatal injuries.
Despite the KCSO, Boan and his deputies not being named as defendants, the lawsuit alleges that members of “law enforcement” told Cameron, Mathis and the other juveniles to dispose of any residual trash in the boats, which the suit alleges would include signs of alcohol. It also alleges that the KCSO and DNR “did not press further” to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
In response to these and other, related allegations in the suit, Boan issued the following statement this afternoon:
“On the night of May 5th, two of my deputies were dispatched to the Patriots Landing boat ramp in Lugoff due to a boating accident on Wateree River. My deputies arrived and began assisting EMS with a severely injured boater. The deputies then secured the boats involved and identified everyone involved. Within 10 minutes, my deputies turned everything they had over to the investigative authorities as soon as they arrived. Neither the KCSO nor the KC Coroner’s Office has jurisdiction over boating accident investigations.
“Neither of the responding KCSO deputies are originally from Kershaw County. Neither deputy knew anyone involved or their families. Neither deputy observed any indicators of alcohol use nor did they see any evidence being compromised.
“I never went to the scene that night because I was already on the scene of another major incident. I cannot personally tell you what happened with the boating accident, but I can tell you that both KCSO deputies had their body cameras on. All video was given to all investigative authorities involved. I have personally reviewed this video footage and saw nothing done improperly by my deputies or anyone else recorded on their videos. At present, no one outside the investigation -- or their attorneys -- have been able to see this footage.
“I look forward to the day both deputies’ body camera footage can be released to the public. Until that day comes, I have confidence in all the agencies currently involved with this investigation. We ask that you continue to be patient a little longer to give the investigating agencies time to complete this process and take such action as they deem appropriate. We look forward to the release of the videos and reports clarifying and addressing the events of that night. But we cannot allow our emotions and assumptions to cloud the facts or investigation of this case.
“Please continue to pray for the family. They deserve to know what happened. All agencies involved are doing everything they can to provide the answers.”
Boan also provided copies of two incidents reports to the C-I, one from the night of the collision, and one filed today speaking to the allegations made in the lawsuit.
The May 5 boating collision report is very brief. It states (with redactions):
“On 05/05/2023 at approximately 22:23 hours, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies were dispatched to Patriot’s Landing, in the Lugoff area of Kershaw County, in reference to a boating accident, with a fifteen (15) year old male unconscious and not breathing. [Redacted] and I, [Redacted], responded to the scene in an emergent manner. Upon arrival, Kershaw County Emergency Medical Services (KCEMS) and Lugoff Fire Department (LFD) personnel were already on scene. A small “John boat” brought the patient to Patriot’s Landing, where the patient was placed onto a backboard, and then a stretcher. The patient was placed into the back of the ambulance, where life saving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful. The patient succumbed to his injuries, and the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office was notified. South Carolina Department Natural Resources (SCDNR) responded to the incident, and started their investigation. KCSO units cleared with nothing further.
“My body worn camera was activated during this incident, and was labeled with this case number for future reference.”
The second incident report, filed today, lists Jessica L. Fickling and J. Preston Strom Jr. -- the attorneys representing Branham and Newman -- as the complainants in a case involving obstruction of justice and misconduct/malfeasance in office. The suspects are listed as deputies Aaron William Gochnaur and Gary Lewis Martin Jr. and Coroner West.
The report states that while the lawsuit didn’t name the two deputies or West, it did make criminal allegations that need to be investigated. In addition to the allegation that the deputies had Cameron, Mathis and the other juveniles discard any trash from the boats, the report then pulls out certain allegations from the lawsuit, including:
• “According to the CAD [computer-aided dispatch] report, one of the first people on scene was David West, the elected coroner and defendant Cameron’s grandfather.”
• “In an of itself, West’s immediate presence at the accident was irregular, as there was no indication of a fatality at the time of the call.”
• “According to information obtained from the witnesses, and upon information and belief, as additional law enforcement began to arrive on scene, Coroner West actively engaged with these officials and inserted himself into the investigation, telling law enforcement that he, the coroner, had checked the kids, including his grandson, for alcohol, and that alcohol was not a factor.”
• “As an additional irregularity, reports from several of the responding agencies indicate they notified Coroner West of the incident after C.N. was pronounced dead. However, it is clear that Coroner West was at the scene the entire time.”
The report concludes by stating, “This incident report was generated at the request of Sheriff Lee Boan due to the serious allegations of obstruction of justice and misconduct in office inside the jurisdiction of Kershaw County. Due to KCSO deputies being identified in these allegations, Sheriff Boan requested this case be investigated by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).”
Not initially knowing that West might be Cameron’s grandfather, the C-I contacted West as the duly elected coroner for the county for information about the collision the day after it occurred. West provided that information, including a statement that there was no foul play involved, but acknowledged that one of his family members had been on one of the boats and, therefore, he did not investigate C.N.’s death himself. He told the C-I at the time that DNR would be conducting the investigation into the crash and that C.N.’s autopsy would be performed in Newberry County.
Since that time, the C-I had been awaiting a copy of DNR’s final report and/or a report from any other law enforcement agency, to include SLED or the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, before publishing anything further about the collision in order to provide as much context about the case as possible.
The C-I reached out to West a short time ago, who said he had no comment.