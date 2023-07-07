COLUMBIA — Juanita Evelyn Goff Hoglen, 83, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Born in Blaney, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Wade Edward Goff Sr. and Carrie Belle Medlin Goff. Juanita was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Elgin, S.C., where she was involved in the Joy Sunday School Class. She spent her working life as an LPN, eventually retiring from the Midlands Center. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and watching game shows on TV. Above all, Juanita was a lifelong caretaker who loved her friends and family dearly.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Thompson (Harold) of Chapin, S.C., and Melissa Chavis (Billy) of Elgin, S.C.; her granddaughter, Morgan Chavis; siblings, Lucille Smith (Ronald Price) and Betty Stockman (Richard); as well as her sister-in-law, Irene Goff.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her brothers, Avery Goff, James Goff, and Wade Edward Goff Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Heaven’s Helpers at Harmony Baptist Church, 998 Tookie Doo Lane, Elgin, SC 29045.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at NHC Parklane for their compassionate care.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.