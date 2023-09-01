In a press release sent to the Chronicle-Independent on Tuesday, the Montessori School of Camden (MSC) announced that it will begin searching for a new location after receiving approval from the MSC Board of Directors. School officials said they plan to keep the school in Kershaw County.
MSC is a K-8 public charter school that is entering its sixth year as a public charter school after converting from a private school to a public model in 2018. The school’s administration has witnessed high community interest in the school and significant growth in enrollment numbers. The 2023-2024 school year saw its highest numbers yet, with more than 160 students on a waiting list.
“I’m ecstatic about this new beginning for the Montessori School of Camden,” Head of School Deb Cyrier said in the press release. “While we love our current location, we simply don’t have the space to accommodate the number of families who want to be a part of our mission. I look forward to staying in Kershaw County and having the ability to serve even more of the community.” MSC projects an enrollment of 450 students by the 2031-2032 school year. The board has assured the school community that it is committed to adhering to Montessori-designed principles for indoor and outdoor spaces as they move through the building process.
MSC offers a “carefully developed and well-researched Montessori style of education.” MSC is authorized through the Charter Institute at Erskine and is a licensed ABC QUALITY childcare provider for infants to 4K.