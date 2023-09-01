Current MSC

The Montessori School of Camden’s (MSC) current location on Battleship Road accommodates children from 6 weeks of age to 15 years old. Due to projected student population growth, MSC is looking for a new home in Kershaw County.

In a press release sent to the Chronicle-Independent on Tuesday, the Montessori School of Camden (MSC) announced that it will begin searching for a new location after receiving approval from the MSC Board of Directors. School officials said they plan to keep the school in Kershaw County.

MSC is a K-8 public charter school that is entering its sixth year as a public charter school after converting from a private school to a public model in 2018. The school’s administration has witnessed high community interest in the school and significant growth in enrollment numbers. The 2023-2024 school year saw its highest numbers yet, with more than 160 students on a waiting list.