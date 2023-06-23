Kids throughout Kershaw County are invited to show off their patriotic spirit by decorating bicycles, scooters, and wagons and wearing their red, white, and blue for the seventh annual Kids’ Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 1 in downtown Camden. Festivities begin at Camden City Hall at 10 a.m.; the parade will start at 10:30 am. This is a free event open to the community.
Pre-parade activities will include community organizations such as the Camden police and fire departments, Hobkirk Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Kershaw County Library, Revolutionary War Visitor Center, Move with the Mayor, Cub Scout Pack 303, and the S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust Artillery Demonstration Team.
This year’s grand marshals of the parade will be Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford and her Move with the Mayor initiative, educating residents about the benefits of physical activity for the prevention of conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. At 10:30 a.m., cannon fire will signal the beginning of the parade down Rutledge Street to Broad Street, where participants will continue on the sidewalk to Arthur Lane and back around to the Haigler Lane parking lot behind Books on Broad. Free snow cones will be available to all participants following the parade.
For the safety of the participants, motorized vehicles (electric or gas powered) are not allowed, and children 10 and under must be escorted by an adult.
“Don’t forget to decorate your bicycle, human-powered scooter or skateboard, and your helmet,” Camden Main Street Manager Kat Spadacenta said.
The community is invited to watch the parade along Rutledge Street. Spectators are encouraged to join in the fun by decorating your golf cart for a chance to be named Most Patriotic Golf Cart. Park on Rutledge Street by 10 a.m. to watch and cheer on the parade. Golf carts must be street legal and driven by a licensed driver. Motorized vehicles are not allowed in the parade for the safety of our participants.
Additional parking is available at the Town Green and on Commerce Alley, as well as along Market and Broad streets.
Upload your best photo of the parade to the event page at https://bit.ly/3Cu4sQ7 along with the hashtag #kidsparadephotocontest2023. Photos should be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on July 1. A winner will be selected at random and announced on July 4th.
The parade is sponsored by Books on Broad and Coffee and the Downtown Camden Cultural District. For more information, contact Spadacenta at kspadacenta@camdensc.org or Laurie Slade Funderburk at laurie@booksonbroad.com.