Mystery Plant

Today’s Mystery Plant is Hibiscus laevis, or “Halberd-leaf hibiscus.”

 Photo by John Nelson

My plan yesterday was to get up early and prepare for a field trip with one of my former students. It was to be something of a “busman’s holiday,” as we wanted to botanize somewhere, and it didn’t really matter where, as long as we could see a lot of botanical diversity on a nice, early autumn day.

My former student is Mr. Wade Biltoft, who graduated a couple of years ago from South Carolina with his B.S. in Biology, and then his M.S. in Environmental Sciences. Wade has turned out, I am pleased to say, as a fine botanist, one who has quite the eye for detail in the botanical world. (It’s also a good idea to bring along someone who can pull you out of a ditch if you fall in while botanizing.)

