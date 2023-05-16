Completing a fifth inning daily double South Florence’s Luke Miller did more than his share of damage to Lugoff-Elgin’s hopes of forcing a second and deciding game with the winner advancing into the 4A Lower State championship series against North Myrtle Beach.
Miller came on relief, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fifth to help preserve a 2-1 Bruins’ lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Miller’s single in a three-run frame helped the hosts secure the 4A Bracket 1 crown with a 5-1 victory over the Demons.
SF opened the scoring by plating two runs in the second to stake starting pitcher Dylan Wiegel to a 2-0 lead.
The Demons, the Region 5- champions, manufactured their run in the third as Cobe Evans singled before stealing his way around the bases with his swipe of home — as Wiegel throw to first on a pickoff attempt — cutting the lead in half at 2-1.
The deficit remained at one run as the Demons left two runners on in the fourth before leaving the bags jammed in the fifth against Miller who struck out the final two batters after L-E had the bases filled with one out.