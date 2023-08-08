Casey Shropshire

North Central tailback Casey Shropshire ran for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior in spite of missing three games with an injury.

 Tom Didato/C-I

Seated on a chair in front of head coach Daniel Sisk’s desk, Casey Shropshire flashes that “I know something you don’t” smile as he patiently answers questions about his running style as well as the new-look North Central football team for this season.

On the hoof, Shropshire — a 5-foot-8, 175-pound tailback — gives the impression of someone who likes to get to the corner and outrace defenders into the end zone; something he did on 14 occasions last fall. In reality, Shropshire is a well-proportioned bowling ball who hardly shies from contact. In fact, he enjoys and embraces it … possibly too much to the liking of his first-year head coach.