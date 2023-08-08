Seated on a chair in front of head coach Daniel Sisk’s desk, Casey Shropshire flashes that “I know something you don’t” smile as he patiently answers questions about his running style as well as the new-look North Central football team for this season.
On the hoof, Shropshire — a 5-foot-8, 175-pound tailback — gives the impression of someone who likes to get to the corner and outrace defenders into the end zone; something he did on 14 occasions last fall. In reality, Shropshire is a well-proportioned bowling ball who hardly shies from contact. In fact, he enjoys and embraces it … possibly too much to the liking of his first-year head coach.
“Running through people … I like contact,” Shropshire said while hopping up in his chair when asked of his running style. “I like to lower my shoulder and make people fear me so that on the next play I can just run around them.”
Shropshire is coming off a breakout campaign in a transition year in Boonetown in which head coach Tyronne Drakeford left to take an administrative post in the Dorchester District 2 school district just days before the start of preseason practice. The sudden departure of the NC alum led to David Branham elevating defensive coordinator Ryan McDonnell to the program’s interim head coach post. Shropshire’s running for better than 1,000 yards, in just seven games, was a bright spot in a 1-9 season.
With the offensive-minded Sisk, who served as the offensive coordinator at Camden before being the co-offensive coordinator at 5A power Dorman last season, on board, the Knights figure to become more diverse on offense. Regardless of what shape or form the offense takes in this new era, plenty of eyes will be cast on Shropshire whose health is paramount to Sisk’s and NC offensive coordinator Matthew Ingram’s plan of attack.
“One thing which Casey has to do … and I love it about him,” said Sisk, who said Shropshire’s name and talents were among the first things he heard about when looking into the job, “is that he has to learn to try and make people miss or try and step out of bounds instead of running through someone and jeopardize his body to get that extra yard. I love that about him, but we have to get him to play four quarters and finish the game.
“If Casey can finish the game, we can score a lot of points this year.”
His bruising running style led to Shropshire’s having to miss three games due to injury last fall. Had he been healthy the entire time, he could have easily added another 300-plus yards to what was an already impressive total.
There was no better game to show just what a Shropshire at 100% could do than that of a year ago in a 32-23 win over visiting Cheraw. After having been “held” to 61 yards rushing with a 5-yard scoring run in the first half, Shropshire exploded in the second 24 minutes as he piled up 211 yards on the ground with touchdown carries of, in order, 66, 32 and 61 yards all of which came in a span of less than seven minutes as the junior back took over and helped decide the outcome of the contest.
Making that performance even more impressive was that Shropshire was logging minutes on both sides of the ball. He will be asked to play defense again this year, but his time on the tackling end will be cut back from what it was in 2022.
“We’ll probably limit Casey’s defensive reps, to be honest,” Sisk said, matter-of-factly. “We may have a third down passing package for him. He’s going to be our bell cow. We have to keep him healthy.”
For his part, Shropshire said he is ready and willing to do whatever it takes on both sides of the field.
“I don’t think it’s going to take away from my offense,” he said of being a two-way performer. “I’ve been told to give 100% on both sides. When I get off the field from playing defense, I’ll get a water break, come back to play offense and run for more yards.
“You have to work out, work out and work out to get your body ready for playing every play and not coming off the field.”
That was just the way in which Shropshire approached the offseason to prepare for his final high school go ‘round. While some players may take a workout or two off in the spring and summer, Shropshire went above and beyond Sisk’s goals. Shropshire was a “104-%er” as he did not miss a single workout while getting in one extra session on his own, his coach said.
Putting in extra hours was something that turned Shropshire from an almost afterthought in the backfield coming into last season to one of the state’s leading rushers. There was no secret to his success.
“Just hard work,” he said of the change he made from his sophomore to junior seasons. “I was at the bottom of the pack (as a sophomore.) I had people looking down at me. I wanted to become a better person as well as a better player on the field. I put high expectations on myself to become a better player from when I was a sophomore to being a junior.”
That work ethic carried over to this upcoming season, as well.
“I came every day for spring practice and summer practice. I got a little jog in with a weight vest on to keep myself in shape so that when people grab on to me, I won’t go down on first contact. I can run through that and keep going,” he said of his workout routine.
“Casey’s a natural leader,” said Sisk when asked of his impression of his tailback. “He’s always at the front of the line; he’s vocal and he’s been a great leader who has had a really, really good offseason.”
How that translates into this season is yet to be seen, but both coach and player are anticipating big things for the tailback as well as his teammates.
“Casey will be our T-back, which is our feature back … our ‘Superback’, so to speak,” Sisk said. “We will be in a lot of 10 and 11 personnel which is playing with just one running back. We may look at some empty sets because Casey is a great route-runner who has good hands. Our screen game will be a big part of our offense.”
Sisk brought a spread, RPO — run-pass option — offensive scheme with him to Boonetown. For his part, Shropshire said he hopes the effectiveness of the Knights’ passing game will help loosen things for the ground game as opposing defenses are sure to load up the box to try and slow Shropshire down.
“I added a little bit of crisp to my game,” Shropshire said with a smile as to what he expects to bring to the table this fall. “I have some new moves and I have been working a lot on my speed. I’m faster and little stronger this year so that when I hit the hole, it’s not like I’m a bounce back. I’m going to run through somebody when I hit the hole.”
Things are slowly, but surely, getting back to normal at North Central which returned to its home last winter after having been displaced for some two years due to a tornado that struck the campus and now, with a permanent football coach in place. For the first time in three seasons, things are as they should be in Boonetown. Now, Casey Shropshire said, it is time for the football team to get back to its winning ways and for him to play a key role in the resurgence.
“Make it through the first five games. If we can win all five of those games, we will have momentum coming into the region,” Shropshire said of his goals for the upcoming season. As for himself, he is ready to do whatever it takes to make it possible.
“(The difference in him from last year is) me picking up people and motivating people to do their best,” he said. “Last year, I was kind of slack. I stayed to myself and didn’t talk that much to people. This year, you will see me motivating people to move on to the next play.
“I’m so excited for this season. I’m 1,010% ready for it.”