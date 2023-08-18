Not surprisingly, Daniel Sisk shows few signs of a first-year head coach preparing his team for his first game calling the shots.
Sisk, a veteran of 16 years as an assistant coach — the first 16 of those at Camden and then Dorman last year — will lead North Central onto the home field tonight against defending class A Lower State champion Johnsonville.
In talking with Sisk, you don’t get the sense of someone who is suffering from a case of opening night jitters. The work has been put in and now it’s “go time” for the Knights who are seeking to wipe away memories of last year’s 1-9 campaign.
As a former offensive coordinator, Sisk knows the importance of a head coach letting his coordinators do what they do best and staying out of their way. The biggest change he sees as a head coach is simple, “Managing the game and staying out of coach (Matthew) Ingram and coach (Ryan) McDonald’s ear,” he said as to his offensive and defensive coordinator, respectively.
There are much easier first game gigs that facing a team which played for a state title in 2022 and whose lone loss came in that contest with Christ Church. Sisk and company are hardly shying from the challenge, however, in spite of the Golden Flashes bringing a quality opponent to Boonetown tonight.
“They’re a really, really good football team. It’s no fluke that they played in the state championship game last year,” Sisk said.
As for his own squad, the Knights fell to Calhoun County, 8-0, in last Friday’s Camden Shrine Club Jamboree. While being blanked in the 50-minute with running clock contest, Sisk said there was plenty to build on along with room for improvement.
“We had a great showing defensively with gang-tackling last Friday. I told the guys when they can prove to me and our coaches that they can tackle and bring guys to the ground, we’ll just thud a little in practice,” said the first-year NC boss. “We just have to keep them healthy. We don’t have a whole lot of depth.
“Our offensive line played really, really well, too. They’re going to be the core of our team.”
One area in which Sisk took pride was the way his assistant coaches rolled players in and out of the game in order to keep them as fresh as possible. That is something which will continue in regular season games.
Tonight, NC will give quarterback Kade Baxley his second career start. The sophomore has a security blanket behind him in senior tailback Casey Shropshire, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season. Last Friday, Shropshire had six carries for 91 yards while adding a 25-yard catch on a screen pass.
Finding Baxley’s comfort zone will be a key this evening.
“Coach Ingram did a great job of building Kade Baxley’s confidence throughout the half with some easy passes last Friday,” Sisk said. “One thing I’ve bragged on Kade is that he doesn’t make the same mistake twice. He’s everything you look for in a quarterback; he’s a leader and he asks questions. Coach Ingram has done a great job grooming him and we have learned what he can and can’t do.”
For its part, Johnsonville comes into this game having impressed in its scrimmages. Senior quarterback and Furman commit Malik Shippy (6-2, 190) is back for his fourth year as a starter and has converted linebacker Neal Martin at tailback in an explosive offense.
“They’re clicking in scrimmages,” Sisk said of the Golden Flashes. “They have a really tough offensive line. They play hard and are fun to watch. They’re kind of inexperienced at the skill positions where they start a freshman and two sophomores. They have tremendous depth for a 1A school.
“Shippy has a great arm and they are going to throw the ball downfield with verticals. We just have to keep him contained and keep him from running free and eliminate the big play.”
On defense, JHS runs a 4-3 with an aggressive front line, but whose calling card is a trio of linebackers who play downhill and bring pressure from all spots on the field. Sisk said his blockers must get to the second level, clear room and try and win the trench battle with the smaller Golden Flash front line.
“I hope I’m not jinxing myself,” Sisk said, “but if we stay with it, I feel our linemen can wear them down in the second half and Casey Shropshire can have a bit night for us. I feel like we’re better up front than they are.”