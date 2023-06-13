June 6, 2024, just a little under a year from now, will mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day — the day when the U.S., Great Britain and their allies invaded the beaches of France’s Normandy and began the long push to ending the war in Europe.
Thinking about D-Day always brings up memories of my paternal grandfather, Ira Lawrence Cahn. He served as a Navy pharmacist mate during D-Day, patching up wounded soldiers coming back from the beaches so they could live long enough to be transferred back to England for more thorough medical treatment.
D-Day, of course, is part of the overall story of World War II, and thinking of that wider context now brings up memories of my maternal grandfather, Jon Price Evans, of whom I wrote about recently for having been honored by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) with a star on the agency’s Memorial Wall and sole 1969 entry in its Book of Honor.
Jon was almost exactly four years older than Ira but, of course, only met after his elder daughter, my mother, Jean, got engaged to Ira’s elder son, my father, David (and married in 1964).
With such a narrow age difference, I should have realized that Jon served during World War II as well. Unfortunately, I know almost nothing about his service then. My mother was born in August 1945. I know they were living in Memphis, as that is her hometown.
The New York Times wedding announcement for my parents in 1964 refers to Grandpa Evans as “Col. Jon Price Evans of the Army Medical Corps.” By then, he and Grandma Evans were stationed in Iran for the second time in their lives.
It listed his work there as “senior medical advisor to the Shah of Iran and the Iranian Army, and command surgeon for the United States Army Mission and Military Advisers Assistance Group.”
Here’s something from a 1951 Congressional Record: Grandpa Evans on a list of captains to be promoted to major. The list is of promotions for the Army’s Medical Corps.
Neither of these things help me figure out what he was doing in World War II.
I believe that Jon was in charge of two Army hospitals at different points in his career. I think one of them may have been in Memphis when my mother was born. So, unless I’m really messing this up, that’s what he would have been doing by the end of the war and, possibly for some time before that.
In any case, I know he served in World War II and I know that at least Grandma Evans was in Memphis because she gave birth to my mother there. I think it’s reasonable to assume Jon was there, too. Depending on how long he was in Memphis, he might have had nothing to do with D-Day. No one’s mentioned his participation in the landings. I would be curious to know where he and Dorothea (Grandma Evans) might have been on June 6, 1944. If I find out, I’ll let you know.
By the way, how did I find out about Jon’s CIA star in the first place? In late April, my cell phone rang and when I looked at the number, my caller ID only told me it was from “Vienna, Va.”
Well, that could have meant anything and — probably like you — I ignored it as a likely spam call. But then I got another call from the same number just a little while later. That never happens. So, I answered.
A woman asked me if I was Martin Cahn. I said yes with a very skeptical tone. “The grandson of Dr. Jon Price Evans?” she asked.
My jaw dropped.
Yes, I answered, only this time with absolute incredulity. No one has ever asked me about Jon.
That’s when she dropped the “bomb” that she was from the CIA and that they would be honoring him.
My jaw dropped a second time. Our family had been waiting for this for 54 years. I’ve already told the rest of that story.
I don’t want to forget about Ira. Sunday night, for the first time in all my foraging, I found an article he wrote for the January 1945 Hospital Corps Quarterly. This, of course, would have been six months after D-Day.
In “Duty on an LST Is Interesting,” he writes of serving on a landing ship tank as a “pocket-sized affair” on which his “hospital staff” handled sick calls that included “headaches, constipation, strained shoulder muscles, crushed toes, gonorrhea, abdominal complaints, dressings, boils, lacerations, and what have you.”
In addition, he and his hospital staff were “chaplains for the boys with heartaches; psychologists for the fellows with headaches; and ‘Navy Relief’ men between paydays.”
Grandpa, I had no idea.
LSTs weren’t the only craft to which he was assigned, or so I’m led to believe based on visiting a much larger craft with my father during which he pointed out the surgical room that should have been similar to one in which his father worked.
Whether they participated in D-Day proper, as Ira did, or not, as Jon likely didn’t, I am proud of their service to their country. They were part of what we have called “The Greatest Generation” and they should never be forgotten.
I know I won’t anytime soon.