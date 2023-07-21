The Kershaw County Republican Party (GOP) issued a press release late Monday afternoon stating that, during a meeting held on July 14, its executive committee adopted a resolution censuring S.C. State Sen. Penry Gustafson for voting and speaking out against “Right to Life” bills during the last legislative session.
The KC GOP listed examples stretching back to September 2022, including five votes against cloture (a procedure for ending a debate and taking a vote) as well as passage of South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat bill, which prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with exceptions for rape or incest during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, medical emergencies, or fatal fetal anomalies. The list also includes a CNN interview with Gustafson in early May and a CBS News story in which she is quoted later that month.
In the press release, KC GOP leaders said the party aims to support and uphold the state Republican Party platform, including the party’s mission to “elect candidates who support it.
“Moreover,” the release stated, “the South Carolina Republican Party platform lists ‘the Right to Life’ first in the Fundamental Principles of the Republican Party. We believe the right to life is the first inalienable right, without which there can be no other rights.”
Therefore, it said, the county party’s executive committee voted to “hold” Gustafson “accountable for her voting against ‘Right to Life’ legislation by facing censure from the ‘Right to Life’ principles of the South Carolina Republican Party.”
The KC GOP Executive Committee’s resolution itself states the state party platform asserts that the party “supports vigorous legal protection at all stages of life, from the unborn child to the elderly to the infirmed and disabled.”
Furthermore, it goes on to note that the state GOP platform states that the 14th Amendment’s protection “applies to unborn children.”
As transcribed on the U.S. Archives’ website, Section 1 of the 14th Amendment reads, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
The other five sections of the amendment deal with representative apportionment, barring those who engaged in insurrection or rebellion against a state or the country, the validity of public debt by the U.S., and Congress’ power to enforce the articles of the amendment.
The subject of whether the 14th Amendment’s first section applies to the unborn is a matter of debate between Republicans and Democrats, with most Republicans asserting that it does while most Democrats assert it does not.
The KC GOP resolution goes on to state, “Whereas Republican [State] Senator Penry Gustafson publicly denied the South Carolina Republican Party Foundational Principles through her vote against Right to Life legislation two years in a row, and her egregious participation, alongside Democrats, in a filibuster to kill Right to Life legislation.
“Now, let it be resolved that--
“1) the Kershaw County Republican Party decrees that elected officials who abandon the principles of the South Carolina Republican Party platform should face consequences for their action; and
“2) South Carolina [State] Senator Penry Gustafson should face public censure for disregarding the Right to Life principles of the South Carolina Republican Party; and
“3) the censure resolution be mailed to all Republican voters on record and to local media.”
Gustafson’s response
As it turns out, Gustafson prepared a response to the censure earlier in the month, on July 5. When asked for comment, she provided that statement to the C-I. It begins with Gustafson stating that the public has been “inundated” with “incomplete and misleading” information regarding the state’s abortion legislation.
“I want to emphasize that I have remained steadfast in upholding the principles of the South Carolina Republican Party, not wavering in my dedication to the Right to Life principles that our party holds dear,” Gustafson said in the statement.
The remainder of her statement follows:
“Highlighting my voting record as evidence, I proudly voted ‘yes’ for the S.1 Fetal Heartbeat Bill, ‘yes’ for the Senate amended H.5399 Prohibition of Abortion (2022), and ‘yes’ for the S.474 Heartbeat Bill (2023). It is crucial to note that S.474, with my support, was sent to the South Carolina House on February 9, 2023, and unfortunately, it remained untouched in committee for a staggering 103 days, until just two days before the end of our session on May 23, 2023.
“As the sole senator in attendance, I personally witnessed the S.C. House Judiciary Meeting on May 21, 2023. How disheartening to see that they failed to take the necessary steps, such as calling a subcommittee or an evidentiary hearing, to prevent thousands of abortions and to ensure the bill’s passage. Instead, the S.C. House added a 14-page amendment that included unconstitutional fact findings (‘whereas clauses’), changed definitions, and introduced impractical mandates.
“While my single vote did not prevent this flawed bill from passing the full general assembly, the S.C. House’s inaction undeniably exacerbated the abortion crisis. It is clear that their lack of genuine effort to move forward has contributed to the current state of affairs. Unfortunately, it is likely that the version of S.474 signed into law will face rejection by the S.C. Supreme Court, as I witnessed firsthand during the court hearing on June 27, 2023, (where I was the only legislator present).
“We must not overlook the impact of the S.C. House’s resistance and inaction. How many lives have been lost due to their games and subsequent blame on the S.C. Senate? It is evident that their approach to abortion legislation has been less than sincere. Rest assured, I remain fully committed to supporting pro-life legislation and will continue working diligently to address the ethical and legal challenges associated with abortion in South Carolina. By doing so, we can save both precious lives of unborn babies and the well-being of their mothers from the tragedy that is abortion.
“It is my sincerest hope that these facts and my unwavering dedication to the cause will resonate with conservative individuals who share our common values and concerns. Together, we can strive for a future where the sanctity of life is cherished and protected in our great state of South Carolina.”